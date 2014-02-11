The CW’s ‘The Flash’ pilot lands TV’s original Flash for mystery role

It’s not that we weren’t excited about Jesse L. Martin and Tom Cavanagh joining “The Flash.”
And Grant Gustin was good enough in his “Arrow” stint that we’re totally on-board with him as a lead.
But here’s a piece of casting news for The CW’s “The Flash” that has us really geeking out a little.
On Tuesday (February 11), The CW and WBTV confirmed that John Wesley Shipp is going to guest star in the “Flash” pilot.
That’s right, y’all. The Flash is going to be in “The Flash.”
Details on Shipp’s involvement with the new “Flash” pilot are being kept intentionally vague, but he will play a mysterious role in the pilot and would be a recurring guest star should “The Flash” go to series (which we’re all expecting).
As we’ve previously reported, Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns are writing the “Flash” pilot, which will be directed by David Nutter.
The cast features Gustin as Barry Allen, Candice Patton as Iris West, Rick Cosnett as Detective Eddie Thawne, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Martin as Detective West.
But let’s get back to John Wesley Shipp.
Shipp played Barry Allen and The Flash in the CBS series which ran for 22 episodes in the 1990-1991 season. No matter what most people thought of the series itself — the special effects were, to put it kindly, just a bit primitive — there was great warmth for its leading man.
Despite that, his Wikipedia page claims Shipp is best known as Dawson Leery’s tragically ice cream-loving dad Mitch on “Dawson’s Creek.” I guess that’s acceptable too.
Most recently seen in a brief arc on “Teen Wolf,” Shipp also won a pair of Daytime Emmys for his work on “As the World Turns.”
The CW and WBTV’s next “Flash”-y task? Find Amanda Pays.
Anyway… WBTV charges $1.99 to watch the “Flash” pilot on YouTube. However, you can watch very sad things happen to Mitch Leery for free:
Jay Garrick. He better be playing Jay Garrick.
Just a guess, Dan… but JWS could be Barry’s dad. The man who was falsely accused of murdering his wife, Barry’s mother.
And from the sound of the story Barry told Felicity about what happened, it sounds as if a certain time-travelling, super-speedy arch nemesis was involved in death of The Flash’s mom.
I’m very excited about this pilot.
Berlanti may have completely ruined Hal Jordan and Green Lantern by having absolutely no clue what made him great (seriously… having Hal run away from Oa was a cardinal sin… Hal runs from nothing), but he has nailed Arrow in ways Whedon the Lesser wishes he could nail SHIELD.
If Berlanti does as well with The Flash, then hopefully it will give Warner Brothers reason to include a fully-formed, united through film and TV universe, with Amell and Gustin involved in the Justice League film.
Very cool possibilities on the horizon if the pieces fall into place.
I would love Jay Garrick (though it seems unlikely, given that superpowers seem to be a newish thing in the Arrow/Flash universe), but my guess is he’ll be playing Henry Allen, Barry’s father in prison for murdering his wife.
If it had been like 10% less goofy, JWS’s Flash series would have been perfect.
I’ve been secretly hoping they’d use Danny Elfman’s theme music. But this news is almost as good.
the best thing about the original series was the theme “song” by Danny Elfman!!
Well, obviously he’s Mitch Leery, best TV father of all time, wonderful performance on Dawson’s Creek, his scenes with The Beek are legendary, he was just so inspiring. I can’t wait to see him in the pilot because i last saw him in 2002. This is amazing news.
I really liked The Flash and watched it when it originally ran (no pun intended). I remember Mark Hamill played The Trickster on a few occasions which was pretty cool. I wish the show had lasted a few seasons. It will be interesting to see how this new version does.
As for Arrow, I’ve watched about 10 episodes now from season 1. It feels more like 20 episodes as the story is moving so slow. Why didn’t they just take the character from Smallville and build a show around him? All they did is basically take the same character and gave him a new backstory.
Maybe it gets better in season two but so far Arrow season 1 is about as good as Agents of SHIELD which is not a compliment.
Trust me, it gets better way better. Watch the second half of season 1 an see if you like it.
It’s pretty much better than S.H.E.I.L.D in every way possible.