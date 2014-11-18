Jessica Williams thrilled us with that “Daily Show” video about catcalling, and now she's here to wince at Detroit's water shutoff problem which affects the city's poor population. But don't worry! Detroit's most decadent golf course and ice hockey stadium are doing just fine. Wonderful!
‘The Daily Show’ Investigates Detroit’s ‘Free Water’ Thieves
Louis VIrtel 11.18.14 4 years ago
