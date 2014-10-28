“The Daily Show”s” Jason Jones and Samantha Bee team for a road trip comedy on TBS

Jason Jones will star while his wife Samantha Bee will pen the pilot inspired by their family getaways. Each season would follow a family going on a different trip.

Netflix: No Vee for Season 3 of “OITNB”

“She is not going to be in season 3,” Netflix said of TMZ”s report that Lorraine Toussaint was back on set today. PLUS: TMZ caught Toussaint today outside the “OITNB” studio.

Like Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler will call it quits after their 3rd time hosting Golden Globes

The 2015 Golden Globes will be their final time hosting the January awards show.

Click Read Full Post For More

Logo TV orders its own satirical news show: “The Straight Out Report”

The comedy news show will feature two anchors – one gay, one straight – debating the week”s cultural issues.

“The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” will broadcast live next Tuesday on election night

Jon Stewart will anchor “Democalypse 2014: America Remembers It Forgot to Vote,” while Stephen Colbert will helm, “Midterms ‘014: Detour to Gridlock: An Exciting Thing That I Am Totally Interested In-Wait! Don”t Change the Channel. Look at this Video of a Duckling Following a Cat Dressed Like a Shark Riding a Roomba! ‘014!”

Letterman unimpressed by Discovery”s congressional reality show stars

Interviewing the politicians behind “Rival Survival,” Dave said: “What is this, why did we do this, and how can we prevent it from happening again?”

Check out Ashton Kutcher kissing Jon Cryer

Here are pics from the “Two and a Half men” gay wedding.

With “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter hospitalized, exec producer Paris Barclay has stepped in to direct the finale

Sutter was directing the finale on Monday when he had to be rushed to the hospital to undergo an appendectomy.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel pitch horse pants on “Shark Tank”

Did they Jimmy and Guillermo succeed in getting their business funded?

“House of Cards” actress who played Frank Underwood”s executive secretary dies

Actress Elizabeth Norment was 61.