‘The Daily Show’s’ Jon Stewart Skewers The Malaysian Flight 370 News Coverage

Having gone on hiatus right before the tragedy of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 broke into the news cycle, 'The Daily Show' had a lot of catching up to do when they return to the air last night. With no one around to use the power of satire to keep them in check, CNN went all-in on their coverage. Maybe a little too all-in. When you're bringing up psychics and questioning if this missing flight is a harbinger of a black hole is about to engulf the Earth, perhaps it is time to take a break.
But CNN wasn't the only major news network who was out of control trying to fill their time slots with information about Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. Not about to let their competitor get all the ratings, Fox News had their own take on what qualifies as suspicious about this missing airliner.
Mary is unaware that black holes exist in this universe. They exist in our galaxy. Perhaps she doesn’t know the difference between a solar system and a universe. She’s kinda crappy at what she does.
If there were a black hole in this solar system. Sitting next to our planet able to suck up an airplane, then it would have sucked up everything else as well and there would be nothing left. There are no black holes anywhere near us. She didn’t say they didn’t exist. Listen again.
I don’t think Andrew gets it either. It would suck up planets, stars, solar systems, and even galaxies! Depending on how big the black holes are… But not big enough to eat the hole UNIVERSE which was what she said…
This thread is what happens when public schools stopped teaching science. The existence of Black Holes and where they are is well established, but sucking up planes or galaxies? Do any of you have any idea what any of these words even mean?
so true dr reality check, people talking about topics they’ve only encountered in sci-fi movies.
She said it would suck up the universe. It would not.