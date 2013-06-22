The dead walk: HitFix’s 10 favorite zombie movies

#Horror #Brad Pitt #Zombies
, and 06.22.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

When there’s no more room in Hell…the dead will walk the multiplex. Brad Pitt’s “World War Z” is sprinting into theaters this weekend, and between that, “Warm Bodies,” “The Walking Dead,” and other projects, we seem to be in the middle of a pop culture zombie apocalypse right now. HitFix thought it was the perfect time to put together a list of our ten favorite zombie movies.

Check out our list below. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we forget?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Horror#Brad Pitt#Zombies
TAGS28 Days Later28 Weeks LaterBrad PittBraindeaddanny boyleDAWN OF THE DEADDead AliveGeorge RomeroHorrornight of the living deadpeter jacksonReAnimatorReturn Of the Living DeadSHAUN OF THE DEADWORLD WAR ZZombies[REC]

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP