Watch: The-Dream doesn’t care for foreplay in ‘IV Play’ music video

I want to take moment and note that the Lego Palace that is the venue for The-Dream’s “IV Play” music video also features stairs that look straight outta the Comic Con convention center in San Diego.
The R&B singer throats the words every girl longs to hear: “I can give a f*ck about foreplay.” So he can, doesn’t mean he will. He then gently drapes his arm on the ass of a model as though it were a piece of furniture. Man knows his audience.
“IV Play” goes for longer than IV minutes, which may be longer than the IV minutes The-Dream can “straight sex” without IV Play.
“IV Play” the album is out on May 28 and features contributions from Jay-Z, Beyonce, Big Sean, Kelly Rowland and more. Helicopter not included. Tracklist below.
Here is the tracklist for “IV Play”:
1. High Art feat. Jay-Z
2. IV Play
3. Equestrian
4. Pussy feat. Big Sean and Pusha T
5. Turnt feat. Beyoncé and 2 Chainz
6. Where Have You Been feat. Kelly Rowland
7. Too Early feat. Gary Clark Jr.
8. Michael
9. Loving You / Crazy
10. New Orleans
11. Self-Conscious
12. Holy Love
13. Outro
14. Slow It Down feat. Fabolous
