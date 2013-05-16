Watch: The-Dream doesn’t care for foreplay in ‘IV Play’ music video

I want to take moment and note that the Lego Palace that is the venue for The-Dream’s “IV Play” music video also features stairs that look straight outta the Comic Con convention center in San Diego.

The R&B singer throats the words every girl longs to hear: “I can give a f*ck about foreplay.” So he can, doesn’t mean he will. He then gently drapes his arm on the ass of a model as though it were a piece of furniture. Man knows his audience.

“IV Play” goes for longer than IV minutes, which may be longer than the IV minutes The-Dream can “straight sex” without IV Play.

“IV Play” the album is out on May 28 and features contributions from Jay-Z, Beyonce, Big Sean, Kelly Rowland and more. Helicopter not included. Tracklist below.

Here is the tracklist for “IV Play”:



1. High Art feat. Jay-Z

2. IV Play

3. Equestrian

4. Pussy feat. Big Sean and Pusha T

5. Turnt feat. Beyoncé and 2 Chainz

6. Where Have You Been feat. Kelly Rowland

7. Too Early feat. Gary Clark Jr.

8. Michael

9. Loving You / Crazy

10. New Orleans

11. Self-Conscious

12. Holy Love

13. Outro

14. Slow It Down feat. Fabolous