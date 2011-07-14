The good times continue for LMFAO’s ‘Party Rock Anthem’ on the Billboard Hot 100

Move along, there”s nothing to see here. This week”s Billboard Hot 100 looks remarkably similar to last week”s chart as the top six songs all stay in place and there”s only minimal movement in the bottom half.

That means LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock holds at No. 1 for the second week. Former No. 1s Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything,” and Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” stay at No. 2 and 3.

Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (TGIF),” which is her bid to have five No. 1s from “Teenage Dream” hangs out at No. 4, while Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” remains at No. 5 and Lady Gaga”s “The Edge Of Glory” is No. 6.

Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” edges up 8-7, One Republic”s “Good Life” budges 9-8, and Hot Chelle Rae”s “Tonight Tonight” inches 10-9. These moves are all possible because last week”s No. 9, Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West falls 7-10.