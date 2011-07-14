The good times continue for LMFAO’s ‘Party Rock Anthem’ on the Billboard Hot 100

#Katy Perry #Lil Wayne #Adele #Lady Gaga #Nicki Minaj
07.14.11 7 years ago

Move along, there”s nothing to see here.  This week”s Billboard Hot 100 looks remarkably similar to last week”s chart as the top six songs all stay in place and there”s only minimal movement in the bottom half.

That means LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock holds at No. 1 for the second week. Former No. 1s  Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything,” and  Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep”  stay at No. 2 and 3.

Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (TGIF),” which is her bid to have five No. 1s from “Teenage Dream” hangs out at No. 4, while Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” remains at No. 5 and  Lady Gaga”s “The Edge Of Glory”  is No. 6.

Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” edges up 8-7, One Republic”s “Good Life” budges 9-8, and Hot Chelle Rae”s “Tonight Tonight” inches 10-9. These moves are all possible because last week”s No. 9, Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West falls 7-10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Lil Wayne#Adele#Lady Gaga#Nicki Minaj
TAGSadeleBILLBOARD HOT 100HOT CHELLE RAEKATY PERRYLADY GAGALil WayneLMFAONicki MinajParty Rock AnthemPITBULL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP