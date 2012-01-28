Viola Davis talks Steven Soderbergh, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and humanizing her characters

SANTA BARBARA – The tributes at this year’s Santa Barbara Film Festival kicked off with a bang tonight as Viola Davis took the stage at the Arlington Theatre to be fluffed up for her Outstanding Performer of the Year Award. And in my four or five years of attending the festival, it was one of the better productions I’ve seen.
After Davis’s “The Help” co-star Octavia Spencer introduced the actress, my Oscar Talk colleague Anne Thompson served as moderator for the evening — her first stint in this format, and she did a great job. But Davis also makes it very easy with her organic and incredibly thoughtful responses. Truly, she commands this kind of setting so well, offering up authentic, specific insights into her process as an actress, and not in a sound byte way, but with a kind of matter-of-fact poignancy that really is exceptional. She’s “on” in ways other stars only hope to be in such a scenario.
Davis first went back to the beginning of her crazy dream of being an actress, recalling the first time she saw Cicely Tyson in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” in the 1970s. “I saw a craftsperson,” she said of the seminal moment. “I saw magic.”
Some time was spent on her Julliard training, which she chose in a bout of “eenie, meenie, miny, moe” and candidly described as “bad-tasting medicine” that nevertheless worked. But then there were the questions that drove out her philosophy on the work.
Indeed, “job” was a word thrown around a lot by Davis this evening, as the importance of having a gig and sustaining a presence as an actress, staying in creative shape, if you will, was specifically highlighted. And for Davis, it has been a long line of co-starring and supporting roles that led to her first major part in 2011’s “The Help.” She’s grateful for the experience of paying those dues, however, and found it quite formative.
“Your job is to get material, good or bad, and make something of it,” she said. “If we all waited for ‘Sophie’s Choice,’ we’d be waiting a long time.”
She noted that, so often, her function as a character actor has been “to facilitate the emotional journey of the lead character, which is often caucasian. It’s about how you take a role that serves a function and humanize it.”
She spoke frequently along these lines, referring to roles as the “clay” for her to “mold” into something beyond what might be on the page. That commitment to digging something unexpected out of her various appearances in films like “Out of Sight,” “Antwone Fisher” and “Doubt,” to name but a few, is what has made her stand out.
And watching the various clip packages throughout the night, it became clear why Davis is bound to win an Oscar next month: she has worked with EVERYONE, and they’e all rooting for her. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Oliver Stone, Diane Lane, Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, the list is long and substantial.
One of her early breaks came from director Steven Soderbergh, who cast her in “Out of Sight,” “Traffic” and “Solaris” and was a big champion of hers from the start. “What I learned from him is to relax and to just be,” she said, indicating that coming from the stage, where projecting character outwardly is so important, it can be difficult to dial things down and let the camera pick up the nuance. “It’s that seamlessness that happens in life,” she continued. “He’s always so calm that it makes you relax.”
And then, of course, there’s Meryl Streep. Davis got giddy when she recalled working with her 2011 Best Actress competition on 2008’s “Doubt,” which saw four months of preparation for eight minutes of screen time. “It was awesome,” she said of the centerpiece scene of the film, which pitted her in a one-on-one with Streep. “Just the highlight of my life.” She basically admitted to stalking the veteran actress on the set, gleaning what she could. “I know I was aggravating her,” she joked. “Every time she’d leave, I’d come up with a question to bring her back to me.”
She talked briefly about Tyler Perry, who she worked with on “Madea Goes to Jail.” Thompson asked a bit of a prodding question — “Do you approve of Tyler Perry?” — to which Davis expertly shifted to the point of his employment practices, putting a number of African Americans to work both above and below the line, which is important to Davis.
Then it was on to the presentation of the award, which was a special moment unto itself as Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of slain activist Medgar Evers, was on hand to dedicate it. The death of Medgar Evers is what sends the characters of “The Help” on the journey of conveying their story, so the synergy was wonderful.
“Abilene and the characters of ‘The Help’ remind us that when we speak, if only in a whisper, momentous things can happen,” Evers-Williams said. And when Davis accepted the award, she noted again her time as a character actor, and offered up her gratitude that, through it all, she stuck out enough to be where she finds herself today.
I spoke to Davis briefly at a Montecito after party, particularly to ask her what it feels like to be in two Best Picture nominees this year (the other being “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” which wasn’t even referenced during the evening outside of a clip). Like many, Davis was stunned to hear the film’s title called on Tuesday and thought the time had come and gone.
Spencer, Evers-Williams, Samuel L. Jackson and “The Help” writer/director Tate Taylor were all on hand to toast the actress’s big evening at the soiree. And it’s sure to be just one of many as the season pushes forward. Next up is the SAG Awards on Sunday, which could easily see Davis take the lead actress prize. And, soon enough, the Oscars.
Davis, by the way, is only the third performer to be honored a second time by the festival after Annette Bening and Kate Winslet.
Tomorrow night the tributes continue as “Beginners” star Christopher Plummer will be handed the festival’s highest honor: the Modern Master Award.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Well, Meryl has worked with everyone as well who want her to win. Anne Hathaway, Keving Kline, Stanley Tucci, Jane Fonda just to name a few. I think they are going head-to-head. SAG will be the most important indicator though I can imagine Viola winning even without SAG. My money is on Meryl as a safety pick.
Meryl is one of those rooting for Viola.
SAG will not be the most important indicator, by the way. There are often discrepancies. In any case, I expect Viola to win that, too.
Great write-up. Sounds like a cool night! The SAG/BAFTA/Oscar results for Best Actress are dirvin’ me nuts. Viola seems to be the fave for SAG (but by how much?). BAFTA could go Steep. And for the Oscar, I still think Viola, but Streep seems more committed to the race this time; and has Weinstein. I also still think a probably Spencer win takes some wind out of the sails for Viola. But who knows?
Kris, can we have a thread for what we think the order of the misses were in each category? i.e., In Actor, I think DiCaprio was 6th in tha race, Fassbender 7th, Shannon, 8th, etc.
I really need to check my spelling/grammar before hitting send. Gah.
No thread. Start a topic in our message boards, since you guys asked for them!
Oh, ok. Didn’t realize there were incontention boards. :)
I made a post about it when they launched a couple of weeks back. Been trying to encourage you guys to use them. They’re here:
[www.hitfix.com]
Kris,
I’m really interested to know, in your opinion, looking at all the acting races, who in each category would you say are out there campaigning the most?
I’m not talking about people who are just promoting their movies or doing an interview here or there, I’m talking straight out campaigning for the Oscar. You mentioned Bashir doing this for the nomination for example. Working the LA crowd.
I get the impression that Clooney is really working it, while Pitt seems to be doing a bit of promotion and Dujardin is out their with the whole The Artist group campaigning a lot. Meanwhile it feels like Viola is really going for it as is Glen Close. While Meryl Streep went big on promoting her movie, I don’t see as much Oscar campaigning. Are any Supporting Actress nominees other than Spencer going for it?
What’s going on behind the scenes(parties..etc)Who’s putting in the time on the ground so to speak.
And what in you opinion, are the most blatant types of Oscar campaigning?
Kris,
I’m really interested to know, in your opinion, looking at all the acting races, who in each category would you say are out there campaigning the most?
I’m not talking about people who are just promoting their movies or doing an interview here or there, I’m talking straight out campaigning for the Oscar. You mentioned Bashir doing this for the nomination for example. Working the LA crowd.
I get the impression that Clooney is really working it, while Pitt seems to be doing a bit of promotion and Dujardin is out their with the whole The Artist group campaigning a lot. Meanwhile it feels like Viola is really going for it as is Glen Close. While Meryl Streep went big on promoting her movie, I don’t see as much Oscar campaigning. Are any Supporting Actress nominees other than Spencer going for it?
What’s going on behind the scenes(parties..etc)Who’s putting in the time on the ground so to speak.
Sorry, about the double post.
I can’t stand that Best Actress race isn’t a done deal with Davis. This just means when it comes to Best Actress it’s a battle for character actresses, older women and women of color to “break in”. I hate this. The supporting categories are filled with misfits winning all the time — best actor has either a movie star or a one and done foreign ham.
Fantastic summary, Kris. It seems you enjoyed yourself much more this time!
Wonderful write up. It sounds like a stellar evening. Davis is such a pro. And she always seems so at ease in interviews or any situation. She never fails to impress me.
Viola will win the Oscar. She won the SAG Award tonight, and Meryl Streep basically gave her peers her blessing to vote for Viola. Why do I say that? Because the night she won the Golden Globe, she stated/over-emphasized that she loved Viola and “you’re my girl”. Meryl has attended enough of these events and knows she’s a great actress and everyone loves her. However, she might be doing what Oprah did which is stepping aside so someone else spectacular can win. (Oprah removed her name from the Daytime Emmy ballot, Meryl is verbally “stepping aside” by telling other actors/academy members in “code language” to vote for Viola because she deserves it, too).