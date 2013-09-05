‘The Hobbit’s’ Ian McKellen to play a retired Sherlock Holmes

In case you haven’t had enough Sherlock Holmes over the last few years, Sir Ian McKellen has signed on to play a new take on the venerable literary detective.
The Oscar nominee will play Holmes in his retirement years in the upcoming film “A Slight Trick of the Mind,” from director Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls,” “The Fifth Estate”).
“Mind” will find Holmes and his son living the quiet life in 1947 Sussex after his faithful partner Watson has passed on. Soon, Holmes is roused by a cold case from his early days that he finally feels can be solved.
The film will be written by Jeffrey Hatcher (“The Duchess”) from the novel of the same name by Mitch Cullin. Production is set to start in April in the U.K.
Condon previously directed McKellen in 1998’s “Ghosts and Monsters,” in which the actor played “Frankenstein” director James Whale and was nominated for an Oscar.
He’ll soon be seen reprising his signature “Lord of the Rings” role as Gandalf in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”
Holmes — created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887– has been depicted on TV and in movies countless times. Robert Downey Jr. recently played the detective in two box office hits, while Benedict Cumberbatch plays the title role in BBC’s “Sherlock.” Meanwhile, Johnny Lee Miller plays yet another version on CBS’ “Elementary.”
Any reason why this character needs to be Holmes? I like the sound of the concept, but it bears no resemblance to Holmes. There’s no Watson, it’s in 1947, and Holmes has a son. Why not name the detective something else? If they’d really like to attach the Holmes brand to this film, perhaps the second character should be Watson’s son. Otherwise I’m not seeing any reason this needs to be a Holmes story rather than an original detective story.
Holmes having a son feels … strange. His was always a character never interested in experiencing physical relations. A story of Holmes as an old man isn’t such a new thing though: he – although never called by that name – is the protagonist of Michael Chabon’s novella “The Final Solution”.