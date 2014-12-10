The ‘Hot Tub Time Machine 2’ trailer is way better than it has any right to be

I never thought I'd write this sentence, but…”Hot Tub Time Machine 2″ actually looks like a lot of fun.

Though we were treated to a NSFW red-band trailer back in July, the comedy sequel's promotion machine is revving up once again with a new SFW (?) spot in which we get a lot of fun visuals, some solid jokes – “You like like a minor Tyler Perry character,” BURNNN – and a fun concept in which the guys use their knowledge of the future to make money in the past by penning future hit songs. Can you imagine a world without Lisa Loeb? Can. You. Imagine. It.

Watch the trailer below.

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” hits theaters on February 20.

