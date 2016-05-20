The International Ghostbusters Trailer Debuts Yet Another Female Character

The latest international trailer reinforces the fact that Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy are the Ghostbusters. Deal with it.

In a week of people who can't stop talking about how much the are just NOT going to see Paul Feig's new Ghostbusters film, we got two new trailers. Sweeeeeeeet.

The one earlier this week revealed a bit more of the plot and was probably the best version yet. Until the international trailer hit today.

Watch the new #Ghostbusters trailer now, and see it at Cinemas July 11.https://t.co/qrCKuEc39d – Sony Pictures UK (@SonyPicturesUK) May 20, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It uses some of the same clips from the previous trailers but the editing on this one just really works for me. The movie may be great, it might be a stinker, or somewhere in between. We'll just have to wait until we see it. Or you could just be one of those people to comment for the 10th time about how unfunny you find it. Only you can choose how to manage your time online.