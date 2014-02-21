The Internet Reacts To Canada’s Olympic Hockey Win Against The USA

#Canada #Hockey
02.21.14

With eight gold medals over in hockey over the years, Canada has their eye on a ninth after defeating the USA in the men’s semifinals. While both teams were good sports at the end of the heart-racing 1-0 match, the Internet was not so genial. Probably because now we’re stuck with Bieber.

Here are 11 of the best responses to the USA shut out.

#1 – Some said it was the natural order of things.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2 – And some were outraged at a clear violation of the mythical ‘4th quarter’.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 – At least one person was completely honest.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4 – And others were BRUTALLY honest.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5 – Some celebrated the freedom to finally get to place the blame.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


#6 – While another was grateful for the restorative powers of a Canadian victory.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


#7 – This guy had the inner fortitude to ask the real question.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8 – While this jerk ruined America’s secret plan.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


#9 – And a few resorted to caps lock hyperbole.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10 – But at least the rules of Internet were clear and the time of mourning has passed.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#11 – Until 2018, friends.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Canada#Hockey
TAGS2014 winter olympicsCanadaHOCKEYmens semifinalsSOCHIUSAWINTER OLYMPICS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP