The Internet Reacts To Canada’s Olympic Hockey Win Against The USA

With eight gold medals over in hockey over the years, Canada has their eye on a ninth after defeating the USA in the men’s semifinals. While both teams were good sports at the end of the heart-racing 1-0 match, the Internet was not so genial. Probably because now we’re stuck with Bieber.

Here are 11 of the best responses to the USA shut out.



#1 – Some said it was the natural order of things.

Canada will always win hockey. Like Lucy will always pull the football away from Charlie Brown. AS THE UNIVERSE INTENDED. – Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2 – And some were outraged at a clear violation of the mythical ‘4th quarter’.

Yeah. I thought hockey was 4 quarters! When did they change? Knew something was up w/ 2 Canadian referees. We’d have it in the 4th for sure. – Joe Smith. Really. (@youravgpastor) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 – At least one person was completely honest.

And 95% of Americans go back to not caring about hockey – Wolf of SesameStreet (@uhh_elijah) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4 – And others were BRUTALLY honest.

Canada has beaten the US back-to-back in hockey and healthcare. – Warren Holstein (@WarrenHolstein) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5 – Some celebrated the freedom to finally get to place the blame.

My favorite thing about hockey is how you pick who to blame before the season/tournament and then wait patiently for your opportunity. – Meesh (@HockeyMeesh) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js



#6 – While another was grateful for the restorative powers of a Canadian victory.

A photo of my Canadian friend started to fade away during that hockey game but when Canada won he reappeared. – Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js



#7 – This guy had the inner fortitude to ask the real question.

Wait…Canada won a hockey game? Wouldn’t the bigger news be if they lost? Like if America lost a cheeseburger eating contest? – Batroc Zee Leepair (@CapSteveRogers) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8 – While this jerk ruined America’s secret plan.

Oh well. Back to our long-term plan of making the world too hot for hockey. – Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js



#9 – And a few resorted to caps lock hyperbole.

I’M IN OTTAWA AND PEOPLE ARE BURNING AMERICAN FLAGS AND BARBECUING BALD EAGLES ON THE STREET THIS IS CRAZY – Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10 – But at least the rules of Internet were clear and the time of mourning has passed.

Hockey tweets are officially ending at 2:30pm. You’ll be allowed to mention hockey again in 2018. – samir mezrahi (@samir) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#11 – Until 2018, friends.

It was fun being a hockey fan for 36 hrs – Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) February 21, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js