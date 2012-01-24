The Lists: Top 10 things we learned about the Academy today

It’s been a busy morning. The nominees are out. About a thousand different variations of “it’s humbling and exciting” are coming through from the various contenders. And all eyes are fixing on February 26. But as we transition into phase two of the 2011-2012 film awards season, it’s worth it to pause and consider what we might have learned today.
Each and every year, the eventual slate of Oscar nominations reflects a number of key things about the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Often they solidify already agreed-upon truths, but sometimes other things are illuminated. It’s silly, of course, to be overly reductive and chalk the Academy up as a singular entity. It’s a wide-ranging group with a bunch of different perspectives bouncing around within its ranks, but nevertheless, when they get together to tap the year’s excellence in this and that, it’s an eye-opening experience.
So it seemed a prime opportunity to dedicate this week’s edition of The Lists to just what we might have taken away from this morning’s announcement when it comes to better understanding this group.
Guy and I have sat down this morning and come up with 10 answers to that question. Have a look at what we settled on in our new gallery, and if you have anything you’d like to add, feel free to do so in the comments section below.
Once again, Guy will be back with his thoughts on the nominees later today, along with Gerard’s coverage of the crafts categories. Guy, Anne and I will be recording he podcast in a half hour, so that will hit in the early afternoon.
I wouldn’t be surprised if next year they scrapped the original song category. But hey, they could go out on a high note and give a win to The Muppets. But having heard the song from rio, I’m afraid they’ll go for the bombastic latin sounds over the comedic power ballad.
That Rio song is nonsense. I heard it the first thing on youtube after nominations and was like whaaaaaa????
And I also believe that the animators have made a statement by refusing to nominate Spielberg’s well liked Tintin – they are not game for Mo-Cap and will not accept it as animation.
Not sure if I agree that the academy likes to have its heart warmed.
The Hurt Locker, No Country for Old Men, The Departed, and Million Dollar are not heart warming films–especially no country.
I think it would be more accurate to say they don’t go for dark indie films unless there is big prestige behind them, like the Coens or Clint, but even Baby and Country aren’t really indie films.
Dark smaller movies that didn’t make it: Drive, Shame, We Need to Talk about Kevin, Tinker, etc.
None of the directors of those films have much clout. If Drive or Shame had been directed by the Coens or Scorcese, they would have done much better.
I think for Departed they owed Marty, Million Dollar one in a generally weak year, No Country they owed the Coens…despite those 3 outliers, I think the Academy likes to have their hearts warmed is the most obvious result of today.
Sorry, “won,” not “one”
Yes, they had a couple of off years, which are nothing in the grand scheme of 83. They are as they always were.
Re: #1
Other than The Tree of Life, you guys nailed it here. Every other film on the best picture roster is some kind of weepy, sentimental schlock. 2012’s films seriously cannot come fast enough.
Tree of Life is no different.
No matter how great the films are in 2012, the nominees for best picture at the Academy Awards will still be weepy, sentimental schlock.
Perhaps so, but at least Tree of Life delivers it in a more interesting, less overt package I’d argue.
Matthew, you’re surely right, but at least I’ll have more films to be angry about not making the cut.
@Kyle – Agreed about next year having an extremely large group of awesome sounding films that will obviously be overlooked yet again
Interesting. “Moneyball” doesn’t fit your “weepy, sentimental schlock” mantra. Neither does “Midnight in Paris.” Or “The Tree of Life.” Or “The Artist,” really. Or “The Descendants.”
Oh, but that’s right. Anything that’s emotional is “sentimental shlock.” I get it…
Have you thought about having a slideshow on this page, so you wouldn’t have to go to a new one to view the lists?
I use the tools available to me.
There are definitely too many cases of having to open multiple pages for one article on this site. And lists being in slideshows without the option of an actual straightforward LIST… it’s very annoying.
Slideshows = high pageview counts. We’re lucky every article isn’t a slideshow, lol.
Yep. It’s about what best suits the site’s owners, rather than its readers.
Ughh if your computer is of normal speed than it shouldn’t be a problem at all. Some photo galleries can be annoying but these never strike me as such.
It’s about what helps the site’s owners maintain the site so you guys can keep reading it.
Is hitting next really that big a problem, Jonnybon?
1. Mute performances-three this year add to a long list of others like Rinko Kikuchi, Marlee Matlin etc.
2. Directors that won’t shop up at their awards show-Malick and Allen
3. Marilyn Monroe-Michelle Williams and Jessica Chastain both played her
Marlee Matlin speaks in Children of a Lesser God. So does Jean Dujardin in The Artist.
Jeeze, he has one quick line. Still mostly a mute performance.
Of course, there’s a difference between mute playing and playing a mute.
What we learned this year: Russell Brand did not use his vote wisely.
LOL – TRUTH! :-P
I’d bet Brand has more singular tastes than most.
If they reduce the nominees for best original song by one again next year it will be a REALLY interesting race.
I said this in the other thread, but …
I think it’s hysterical that ‘War Horse’ got nommed for 6 Oscars including BP, yet missed in Editing when that was one of only 3 guilds (PGA, ACE, MPSE) that actually sprang for it.
You can’t make it up.
So Pitt is a triple nominee this year, right? I’m always confused by the rules concerning producers nominated for Best Picture.
Definite 2: Moneyball acting and producing. Tree of Life has producers TBD – maybe, maybe not.
y’all did a great job summing up some universal truths about the Academy that I know I am guilty of forgetting every year. Last year they seemed to go out on a limb for films such as Black Swan, Blue Valentine, Rabbit Hole, Dogtoogh, Exit Through the Gift Shop, and to some extent Inception – and that had me thinking that we had a much cooler Academy that was willing to think outside the box when they choose their nominees. Alas, this year they reminded that they are in fact a rather conservative group with questionable taste that I am not obligated to agree with (yet I still feel like they have let me down with this group of films…)
Again, blame Russell Brand! That’s all the rationale I can come up with at this time lol.
Revoke Russell Brand’s membership NOW! LOL – his influence has clearly ruined the Academy…
As a general rule, I blame Russell Brand for everything, so I support this notion.
Nine best picture nominees?!
Billy Crystal better get working on that medley pronto!
One corollary to your proposition about the British voting bloc: It’s helpful to remember that the Academy is basically voting in Los Angeles. If pundits had remembered that, they wouldn’t have been taken by surprise by Demian Bichir. This was a performance, and a film, with a special resonance for people living in Southern California.
No doubt, as mentioned in the podcast today.
The Academy certainly went with much higher brow nominees this year which I think will lose them a large portion of their young audience. After doing better at being in touch with the public the past two years, these stiff nominees just fall flat. I usually have something in common with the choice but not this year- if the contenders seem stuffy to you, check out my own Top 10 Movie Picks of 2011 at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com] where you won’t see a single of the Academy’s nominees for Best Picture but you will get some movie artwork I drew up as well as the reviews!
I thought for sure you were going to mention something about being first (or almost first) out of the gate with screeners. Demian Bechir this year, Melissa Leo and Amy Adams (“Junebug”) in past years. I’m sure there are more exmaples that I just haven’t thought of.
*examples*
Good point.
Wasn’t “Animal Kingdom”one of the first screeners out last year? I always figured that helped Jackie Weaver get her nomination.
So this whole only nine Best Picture nominees? Really? Couldn’t they slide in Bridesmaids. That would have been amazng to see that even nominated. And Swinton being replaced again? Umm, and I bet Noomi Rapace is pissed Rooney Mara gets nominated for a copycat. Where the hell is Michael Shannon? Take shelter for music? It was an intense movie! I do get disappointed by the Academy. At least Kristen Wiig can add Oscar nominee to her resume.
Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Brad Pitt, and John Goodman are in 2 Best Picture nominees each.
Is anyone in 3 or more? I can’t think of anyone.