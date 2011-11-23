The Long Shot: Down on ‘Descendants’

Bar an offhand tweet-review that I”d now downgrade about two notches, I”ve been quiet on Alexander Payne”s “The Descendants” since seeing it at the London Film Festival last month, and remained so when it hit US screens last week to an inevitable shower of critical applause – with many returning the film to its pre-Toronto position as the film to beat for the Oscar.
I”m not sure why I”ve felt so disinclined to write about it, besides the fact that-contrary to what many may believe about film critics-it”s not a lot of fun to pick away at films beloved by the majority. At first I thought “The Descendants,” a glibly engineered dramedy of Grief and Reconciliation and other capital-letter emotional states, simply wasn”t interesting enough to discuss at any great length, its virtues and offenses both too minor to get worked up about: competent films this bland and condescending get a free pass all the time from critics and audiences, so why single this one out for censure just because it has a bit of Oscar buzz?
Yet the longer I thought about Payne”s latest-and think about it I did, which is a credit either to the film itself or the mind-narrowing properties of awards season-the deeper my problems with it ran. The Oscar buzz, meanwhile, grew to seem less like an irrelevant symptom of its success, and more like an unhappy consequence of the highly selective emotional manipulation that calculatedly humanistic filmmaking like “The Descendants” uses to court mainstream respectability.
On the face of things, I want to be excited that a contemporary, character-based domestic drama featuring no Important Historical Figures or Big Issues Of Our Time writ large is among the leading contenders for Oscar glory: the everyday is a period that tends to get regrettably short shrift from Academy voters. And yet I feel cheated that the film potentially carrying this modest torch all the way to the podium is not just self-defeatingly self-congratulatory about its laughter-through-the-tears strength of feeling, but one that preaches empathy more than it practices the same.
That”s a harsh charge, I realize, and one that could be made rather absently in retrospect, but there”s a curiously judgmental streak in the film”s delineation of a family in crisis that nagged at me from the opening beats, even as I was admiring smaller details of its construction. “The Descendants” is the story of a quietly severed marriage that doesn”t just omit one partner”s perspective via the time-honored narrative standby of a terminal coma, but actively uses that silence against them: we”re invited to share in the sense of numb betrayal felt by a passive husband (George Clooney) upon learning of his wife”s infidelities, without having any access to her experience, any honest sense of why she chose to stray.
That”s acceptable if you choose to accept the film as a one-character psychological study-how many people do respond to cuckolding with even-handed diplomacy, after all?-even if an uncomfortable climactic scene of Clooney hurling verbal abuse at his wife”s inactive body built more emotional walls for me than it broke down. Things gets more problematic, however, when the couples” older daughter (Shailene Woodley) is repeatedly likened to her mother in her flaws, rather censoriously regarded by the film even if they seemingly amount to little more than college-age recklessness and self-assertion: the definition of a character purely by others” perceptions of her can be a fascinating dramatic device, but less so when all said perceptions are on the disapproving side.
If, at this point, “The Descendants” appears to be sliding dangerously into misogyny, that”s tempered only by its equally dismissive treatment of Hawaiian locals, real estate agents (an ever-reliable punching-bag) and Clooney”s oafish, less educated extended family – the hub of a protracted and wholly predictable land-ownership subplot that serves little purpose but the further ennobling of an otherwise less-than-commendable Ordinary Joe protagonist. (Family history is more important than family money, which is easier to say when you”re as evidently well-off as this one guy.) For all its sunsplashed optimism and gestures of ethnic solidarity, I”m not convinced this is a film that likes people very much at all.
I didn”t mean for this column to turn into a laundry list of complaints against an ostensible frontrunner, but rather to hold it up as merely one example of the simplified, often neatly redemptive, patterns of behavior the Academy sometimes likes supposedly gentle human drama to fall into: films that massage our social blind spots rather than challenging them.
That applies to good Oscar winners as well as bad: “American Beauty” is excitingly current formal cinema that felt like something of a breakthrough when it scooped the top prizes in the 1999 race after a decade dominated by stately period fare, but it did so via some rigidly diagrammatic misanthropy, Alan Ball”s script drawing thick, unforgiving chalk lines of prejudice and materialism between its heightened characters.
Similarly unsubtle but vastly less rewarding, “Crash” assembled a mosaic of contemporary American racial relations only by blocking vast swathes of minority perspective from its narrative flow; the result was neat enough to tickle voters” consciences without requiring a major reassessment of values. That the Academy can jive with “American Beauty” and not “Magnolia,” “Crash” and not “Do the Right Thing” suggests they”re fondest of the ‘small” films that bite off less than they can chew.
It was the year of “American Beauty,” of course, that Alexander Payne first entered the Academy”s radar: he deservedly received a lone writing nomination for “Election,” a scabrously witty but unexpectedly democratic satire of high politics that remains the high-water mark of his career: from where I”m standing, each Payne film since then (a bleak, bristly old-age ennui study in “About Schmidt”; a pleasingly woozy but insular ode to the pleasures of drinking and companionship in “Sideways,” now “The Descendants”) has been a little less provocative than the last, a little more pat in its packaging of human emotion and, one presumes not coincidentally, a little more successful through awards season, a pattern his latest looks certain to continue.
My updated predictions for this week are here. In case you missed the announcement on Monday, however, I am also now managing half the categories on the official sidebar predictions — check out The Contenders for more details.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Hmmm. Beautifully written, Guy. No surprise there. I’m seeing The Descendants this weekend. I’ll come back to this piece after seeing it. Your points are certainly provocative.
I’d like to add that I can’t wait to read your (and Kris’ for that matter) top ten movies for the year, if you guys provide such lists that is.
Yes, we both post separate Top 10 lists every year. Already, I’m tearing my hair out over how to limit it to just ten films.
Do a Roger Ebert and include as many films as you like.
Well, I’ll certainly have a lot of honourable mentions.
You need an Editor. No, it’s not beautifully written. It’s like “Hang on! He’s going somewhere, but I think he’s coming back to the movie eventually.”
I have an editor, though he clearly gives me more leeway than you would. But I do appreciate the feedback.
Completely and utterly disagree with you, but that’s why I love your writing. You can absolutely provoke without being scandalous or salacious.
If you’re right about “The Descendants,” than “Hugo” will win Best Picture.
It’s not a matter of being “right” — my view’s always going to remain a minority one. I’m expressing my opinion rather than anticipating others.
Besides, I’ve been predicting “The Artist” all along, and still am. Not sure how “Hugo” comes into it.
THEN Hugo will win (which it won’t)
Hugo is certainly entering the conversation, but it’s going to have to overcome a few films (including The Descendants) to win, or even get nominated.
This is a stunning piece of writing.
Guy, I’m anxious for your review of Young Adult. I saw your tweet. The masses are awaiting!!
Sideways is my favorite Payne to date but really I love all of his first four films. The Descendants did not feel like a Payne film at all. Unlike his other films, the characters were just not interesting.
As pathetic, sad and miserable as Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Paul Giamatti and Jack Nicholson were, they were all entirely engaging. This I can’t say about Clooney, Woodley or anyone else in the cast.
On a side note this is not to say Clooney or Woodley did not deliver fine performances.
Don’t understand this piece at all, in fact it sounds like criticisms belonging to an entirely different movie.
First you put down The Artist and now this. These are two of my favorite films of the year and I couldn’t care less if they get Oscar nominations. That goes for the brilliant Shame as well which I hope the Academy members watch.
I put down The Artist, actually. Guy is a fan.
Sorry Guy. I thought Kris wrote this.
It boggles my mind that someone would find the characters in The Descendants uninteresting.
I agree with a lot of what you said. The smugness of Clooney’s character really bothered me, especially when it started coming to the really forced/tacked-on gimmick of the Hawaii backdrop took a turn for the unfortunately patronizing in that sappy cornball speech he delivers to his family about respecting the rights and wishes of the Hawaiian people (by paternalistically holding on to ownership of Hawaiian land himself) after the entire film continued the common Hollywood convention of exoticizing Hawaii rather than demystifying it.
I don’t think this will say much of anything per the Academy’s tastes since I honestly don’t think it’s going to win Best Picture but I do think critics groups might, once again, follow in lockstep behind one film and after the NYFCC and NBR sets off next week this film may well be the one that does that. Which is unfortunate, because critics groups always seem to fall for anything Payne does as if he’s comes up with anything one ounce as provocative or thorough a contemporary social study in America as something like A Separation offers to Iranian society. I mean, just saying.
How in the world does it “exoticize” [sic] Hawaii? It makes ample points to do exactly the opposite.
“assembled a mosaic of contemporary American racial relations only by blocking vast swathes of minority perspective from its narrative flow”
May I ask what you mean by that statement? I genuinluy didn’t follow it. I am big fan of Crash and I think it is far deeper than it is given credit. Provocative or not, I think the movie rings true and actually touches on issues mostly left on the sidelines of even the most provocative cinema. Still, I don’t feel like I can make a proper counter argument if I don’t understand what you were saying.
“how many people do respond to cuckolding with even-handed diplomacy, after all?”
Does anyone have a right to cheat? You wouldn’t want to be cheated on no matter your behavior in the relationship.
Clearly, ‘The Descendants’ has this mindset as well. And in principle, you’re right. I just think adult relationships are more complex and interesting than that. I don’t care whether she was “right” or “wrong” for cheating — I want to know what led her to it, and think it’s a bit rich for the film to chastise her without really touching on this.
I’m not a conservative. I at least try not to be a stick in the mud.
A few other things in your article I’d like to address — Alexander Payne hasn’t had edge since ‘Election’ but in his defense that’s a tough act to follow if his intended purpose isn’t to shock every time he makes a new film.
Yelling at a comatose person is plain bad taste.
I love your writing. You should write a book. I’d buy it. You could write anything.
Oh, I certainly didn’t mean to imply you’re a conservative — I don’t think personal values necessarily inform political ones. And thanks for the kind words — a book is in my ten-year plan.
Very good review, Guy. While I appreciate its craft and its well-developed world, The Descendants leaves you with:
1) Adultery leads to a lot of mixed emotions;
2) You can’t put a price on family legacy;
3) They might be a pain in the rear, but it’s great to have your family, God love em, when things get tough.
All true, but what is there to wrestle with? It’s a reassuring film rather than a challenging one.
It still sounds like a shit ton more than “The Artist” leaves you with.
There is no value in comparing The Descendants and The Artist, since they have nothing in common besides the probability of being nominated for Best Picture.
I wholeheartedly agree with this critic. I saw the movie, was expecting so much more and was disappointed to discover it wasn’t up to par with its potential.
A lot of movies in the past few decades have shown the perspective of a cheating wife, even a few best picture nominees and winners. The best actress category is full of cheating wives. Perhaps the exclusion of such a perspective from The Descendants functions as a critique of the genre of adultery cinema? I haven’t seen it so I couldn’t say, but it’s a thought.
Your comment about the misogyny implied in the harsh portrayal of the daughter, Guy, strikes me as intelligent. I’ll definitely look for that when I see it.
Incidentally I just watched Crazy, Stupid, Love. In that film the cuckold doesn’t want to hear his wife explain why she cheated, but instead he listens to a pick up artist he meets in a bar tell him why she cheated. That movie could have gone so, so wrong but in the end it redeemed itself–mas o menos. I’d say the rampant misogyny of the first act was balanced not by the introduction of a feminist perspective, but by a more sensitive reappraisal of masculinity and the relations between the sexes from the perspective of that more mature masculinity. Lots to disagree with there, I know. I wonder how fans of Julianne Moore in particular feel about it.
C’mon. This review is wildly over the top written. I mean…it screams “Yeah, I read the script. Didn’t you love my margin notes?” Clawing for something to say to make your impressions distinctive, remember, the movie is the focus, not you.
I agree about the tendencies towards misogyny, as I found this post by googling “the descendants misogyny.” I saw the film last night and thought it was wonderful. Then, I started to think about it more. I thought how one would choose this material, and then remembered the director’s breakup. I thought how Clooney seemed the last honorable man. I thought of the scene where the daughter is sad she is like her mother, and her father agrees, but hopes she might turn out more like him. And then I thought how his wife was treated with the close-ups of her deterioration, and how once she died, a burden was lifted. Things that made me go hmm. I’m not sure any of that lessens the quality of the film, but it should be discussed in its criticism.