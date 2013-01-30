The Long Shot: Lifting the cloud on ‘Silver Linings’

An accidental blessing it may be — and one that has only come into effect since the Academy moved its calendar forward a few years ago — but situating the Sundance Film Festival in the middle of Oscar season is a blessing nonetheless. A week of conversation about freshly unveiled, critically malleable films is a necessary tonic at a stage when the same small selection of Academy-approved contenders has been discussed, debated and designated for anything from two months to an entire year.
Observing a film like Grand Jury Prize winner “Fruitvale” still finding its feet with audiences and critics alike at the same time as “Beasts of the Southern Wild” manfully chugs its way to Oscar night is a reminder of how far the latter has come, sure, but also of how the conversation around this distinctly conversation-worthy film has settled, long before awards season has finished with it. Chatter may still be brewing around provocative, comparatively recent releases like “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Django Unchained,” but for most of this year’s nine Best Picture nominees, it feels like critics are just about ready to leave them to posterity. “Argo” may be the current favorite, but the Oscar discussion has long since left the film itself to dwell on its statistical anomalies.
In at least one case, however, I’m not sure the conversation ever quite got off on the right foot. “Silver Linings Playbook” has been playing the long game with audiences — opening on limited release way back around Thanksgiving, it has only recently escalated to the point where Tuesday’s grosses placed it at #2 on the US box office chart, its total having steeply risen to $70 million since the Oscar nominations. Over four months on from its buzz-igniting Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival, David O. Russell’s spiky sorta-romantic comedy has found its audience — and that obviously includes much of the Academy, who rewarded it with a better-than-expected haul of eight nominations.
Yet in my conversations with colleagues and non-film folk alike, “Silver Linings Playbook” is the Best Picture nominee for which I’m struggling to gauge much affection. My evidence is anecdotal rather than scientific, but where I’ve encountered gushing devotees of everything from “Amour” to “Argo,” even to the aggressively polarizing “Les Mis,” I’m still in the process of identifying the “Silver Linings” faithful. In the Oscar blogosphere, meanwhile, many responses to the film veer from the indifferent to the resentful, among bloggers as well their readers.
“Lightweight” is a frequent complaint, though so is “overbearing.” The unapologetically screwy sexual politics of Jennifer Lawrence’s Tiffany have been called into question in some quarters; in others, the film’s whimsical portrait of surmounting mental illness. The presence of both Russell and Harvey Weinstein hasn’t endeared many to its cause: Russell may be one of the most vital American filmmakers of his generation, but his past personal reputation is a sticking point for the stubborn, while Weinstein’s record of Oscar success ensures he’ll always be regarded somewhat warily in the race. Even within the Weinstein pool, “Silver Linings” is taking some flak for being the softest of his company’s options, prioritized over spinier contenders like “Django Unchained” and “The Master.”
The one purported comedy in the Best Picture lineup — though it’s roughly as dramatic as “Django” is comedic — “Silver Linings Playbook” is therefore getting much the same Oscar-season treatment as last year’s “The Artist,” the hip critical line on which went swiftly from odd-duck Cannes darling to middle-of-the-road bluehair bait before the season was out. Unlike “The Artist,” “Silver Linings Playbook” doesn’t look like much of a threat for the top prize, yet you can still hear the makings of a backlash for de facto Best Actress frontrunner Lawrence, a sparky movie star giving a sparky movie-star performance amid graver thesping from more senior actresses. (At least she looks like a veteran beside Quvenzhane Wallis.)
Yet after a second viewing that passed the test of in-flight diminishment, I couldn’t be more pleased that “Silver Linings Playbook” is in the race, or that the individuals involved have received due recognition. Watching it again, particularly its jagged, garrulous, positively hostile first act, I was surprised anew that anyone could think of it as the marshmallow option in this Best Picture lineup: David O. Russell has long specialized in comedies of conflict, and there’s an ugly-but-genuine sense of hurt to the film’s unruly early rhythms, which only settle into the more comfortable (and comforting) structures of classic romantic comedy as the characters find their own feet; this is a film that fights hard for its conventions.
Like Russell’s “The Fighter,” an even better film that many also dismissed as a formulaic Oscar makeweight, “Silver Linings” uses a Hollywood template to galvanize a less structured examination of disorderly families and communities. The film’s resulting screwball chaos may strike others as more contrived than that, but either way, it’s no easy Academy sell — Russell may have climbed down to slightly more reachable heights than the gonzo perch of “I Heart Huckabees,” but his latest nonetheless strikes me as one of the weirdest, woolliest films in the Oscar race. I’d personally rank it third on my preferential ballot, behind “Amour” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” but it may be a rarer bird than either of those two more immaculate works.
I’m thrilled that Russell’s off-kilter sensibility has been so warmly embraced by the Academy over two consecutive films, and not especially bothered that he’s made some smart concessions to the mainstream to get there. I’m glad that Jennifer Lawrence, whether she wins or not, is getting as much credit as she is for a quick-witted star turn that dares not to betray the effort behind it, half-nodding to Barbara Stanwyck, Carole Lombard and any number of actresses who deserved more prizes than they got for this sort of thing.
I’m pleased that Bradley Cooper, my second-favorite of the Best Actor nominees, has been allowed to nail a role that taps into his Will Tippin adorkability rather than his ill-fitting “Hangover” smarm — and that the Academy, all too often shy of matinee idols, noticed the difference. I’m even happy for Jacki Weaver, whose supremely unlikely Best Supporting Actress nod not only sounds a victory for character actors and genuine supporting roles in a category often forgetful of them, but consolidates one of the most remarkable career rebirths in recent memory.
I find so much to be pleased for in the current awards journey of “Silver Linings Playbook” that I’m sometimes taken aback by the frosty reactions it prompts among many of my fellow awards-watchers — not that the film, for all its positioning as the feelgood contender in a conscientious field, quite radiates or reflects warmth in the manner you’d expect of an Academy crowdpleaser. For all the complaints directed at the Academy on the occasions they don’t nominate one, comedies routinely get a hard time in the Oscar race, perhaps because it takes some distance before we can identify which ones to take seriously. Too sweet for universal respect, too acrid for universal relief, “Silver Linings Playbook” is perhaps the Oscar player that would benefit least from an unreserved embrace.
This was one of two, maybe three films from last year that I came out of smiling from ear to ear. It has that effect, and that is something special indeed.
I’ve been waiting for one of you Oscar bloggers to stick up for Silver Linings. Thank you for this, Guy. :)
I’m a professional bookie but I’m going to stake my business on a random score in a dance contest of which I know absolutely nothing.
This is a premise which would make a Disney Channel teen comedy writer blush.
I totally bought this premise. Pat Sr. is obsessive-compulsive, and it felt entirely believable to me that he would stake his future security on such an unknowable outcome. It felt to me like an accurate portrayal of an OCD tendency.
I wasn’t referring to Pat Sr., rather his rival friend/bookie, who doesn’t have OCD.
Really good to see this film defended so eloquently. Loved it to death, been baffled by the lukewarm reaction from the bloggers. I would think that such a warm, likeable movie from one of America’s most interesting filmmaking voices would be championed by supposed cineastes as an alternative to far more conventional crowd-pleasing material of the Tom Hooper variety. I for one think Russell has a better chance at stealing best director than he is being given credit for. The Weaver nomination proves that the Academy really likes this movie, Spielberg definitely definitely seems like a precarious favorite, and I am not sold on Ang Lee’s candidacy.
Les Miserables is not conventional. Silver Linings Playbook on the other hand…
Debatable
I was actually referring to King’s Speech, a recent winner that follows a conventional structure but did it less interestingly than Silver Linings. Its not like the blogosphere has been exactly stumping for Les Mis.
Good piece. Its editing nod was one of my favorite nominations this year. Comedy in general is under-recognized in the category, especially considering the role presentation and timing play. Plus, the nuanced shifts in tone and rhythm are such a significant attribute of Russel’s films.
I completely agree that it feels a lot like a companion piece to the Fighter, a straightforward hollywood structure that couches a family drama of flawed characters.
Where it falls down for me is that the more interesting and less generic family dynamics takes a back seat and the predictable and less interesting rom-com tropes are first and foremost.
There are other problems with the nature of the characters’ relationships (the letter being incredibly predictable from a narrative sense but also an incredibly selfish act from a character standpoint that is never addressed and either forgotten or forgiven too easily).
The acting was definitely right on point, it was what kept me going through certain points in the film, I just wish they’d have done something better with the chemistry and made less plot decisions that seemed to go against the well laid character work.
The last half hour or so completely loses me (not sure if these are really considered SPOILERS, but here goes), her being drunk one minute then fine and dancing the next, him running after her in the streets etc. It was so by the numbers that I was out and was just waiting for it to end.
I’m not going to dismiss it out of hand or oversimplify it as I think there are a number of things it does really well, but I was expecting more than I got and I really can only say it was good for a rom-com, not amongst the years best. For me its 7th of the 9 above Argo then Les Mis.
Not having a dig at the article either Guy, I agree with most of it, just wanted to voice my personal issues with the film, and say that its not just backlash to the popularity, but that it has significant flaws.
I didn’t find it to be flawed
please stop trolling if you don’t have anything valuable to add
Yeah don’t call me a troll pal. The film is flawed in your opinion. Not in mine. Making a statement out of it doesn’t make it true.
you did the same to kris above, putting in a one sentence answer and not qualifying your statement at all. I’ve clearly listed flaws in the film, if you’d like to properly discuss why you think they aren’t flaws, then fine until then stop trolling.
Xavier. You didn’t even explain how the purported flaws are flaws. How did they act out of character at any point? Quit the trolling nonsense.
Xavier clearly outlined his perceived flaws (which are not his unique opinions).
1) Predictable rom-com tropes are front and center for the 2nd half of the movie.
2) Problems with the nature of the characters’ relationships; for example, the letter.
3) The last half hour contains sudden changes in character and by-the-numbers romcom plotting.
In response to your last question, I don’t think anyone necessarily acts out of character; the flaw is that they are characters in a standard romantic comedy plot. My problems aren’t with the characters themselves (who are the strongest point of the movie), but the storyline. It’s almost like, for the second half, the movie forgets that the main characters are actually mentally disturbed individuals. The predictable second half seems very inconsistent with the build-up of the first half.
Yes, those may be opinions rather than facts. But your turn: why do you disagree?
I think we actually agree there Joe, I feel the characters are quite strong, but the plot asks them to make the same illogical turns that are in every rom com and that undermines a lot of the strong, earlier character work. The movie also does at times conveniently use and forget the fact that the characters are mentally ill at a whim, it just seems like convenient plotting.
Thanks for this, Guy. My name is Edward L. and I’m a Silver Linings fan! :-) I’ve yet to see Django Unchained, Lincoln or Zero Dark Thirty, but of the six I’ve seen, SLP is my joint favourite with Life of Pi, and the reasons I like it are pretty much the ones you’ve mentioned.
And yes, isn’t it odd how the Academy regularly gets stick for not nominating comedies, and yet when they do, they get criticised for it!
Something in particular I like about the film is precisely one of the things it seems to be most criticised for: its resorting to conventional romantic comedy tropes in its latter stages. This was, to me, one of the film’s key successes in making the cinematically unpalatable subject of bipolar disorder something that can ‘play’ on film. It is precisely because the film draws on conventional tropes that the mental health issues have such resonance, as the conventionality makes it clearer just how unconventional these characters are.
The only part of your article I didn’t agree with was re: The Fighter: having seen each film once, my sense is that SLP is the better film – its performances are better all round, which makes it a more believable portrait of a close-knit family.
I think it’s very exciting the direction Russell’s career is taking, and for the first time, I find myself thinking “I can’t wait to see whatever he does next”.
Likewise. I think Silver Linings is his strongest film by some margin.
I enjoyed it. However, once you get into the reality of Harvey Weinstein strong arming this shit, but, couldn’t do a thing for ‘The Master’ except contemplate being a censor for Paul Thomas Anderson if they ever work together again, God willing they won’t.
I’m getting ready for Jennifer Lawrence to be the replacement Hilary Swank level punching bag, or to go further back, Cher beating Glenn Close (Chastain) or maybe Paltrow beating Blanchett (Chastain).
I really want anyone but Lawrence to win. I do support a Supp Actor win for De Niro — for the scene where he believes his son attched his wife in manic rage instead of the accident of her getting too close to her son when he was in one.
I don’t get your point. If the academy was so embarrassed about giving Hilary Swank the Oscar, then why did they give her another one?
Also, after sitting through the God-awful “Golden Age”, I now believe Blanchett should not have won in 1999.
I’m confused by this, I liked Zero Dark Thirty more than SLP, but how you’re acting like Chastain’s performance belongs amongst the greatest female performances. It doesn’t.
Mark, not the performance, the caliber of actress. Chastain belongs in the higher class than the Paltrow’s, Cher’s, and other practical joke Best Actress wins you can think of.
Cher is a fine actress. (As is Gwyneth Paltrow, for that matter.) I have yet to see Chastain, whom I like a great deal, deliver a performance on the level of Cher’s in Mask, so I’m not really getting the “calibre of actress” comment.
“She had these suffering eyes. But, it was all self-pity.” — Peter Bogdanovich on Cher
@ /3RT: If we weren’t allowed to have an opinion on a film that was different that the director’s, then no one would allowed to dislike a film ever again.
This is my favorite article I’ve read during this year’s Oscar season.
‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘Safety Not Guaranteed’ are basically the same movie, though I think SNG is the better film.
They are both about mentally unstable people looking to get back someone/something from their past, which they are looking back at through rose colored glasses. They are trying to get back to a time when they thought that things were better for them, while ignoring or resisting the idea of a new variable that has the potential to actually introduce true stability and happiness into their lives.
Actors in both films were all at the top of their game, but SLP is definitely the more mainstream and ‘Hollywood’ of the two. The treatment of bipolar mania was okay, but definitely a glossy version of what bipolar I sufferers (I assume Cooper was meant to be class I) experience in their severe mood swings. Unfortunately, not even Jennifer Lawrence would be a real replacement for lithium and other mood-stabilizing meds that BP1’s need to be on to prevent destructive highs and lows. In fact, for this relationship to survive beyond the closing credits, both leads would need to be on meds and in therapy. Otherwise, they would be enabling each other, with his character being at very high risk of breakdown during mania or depression.
The theme of dysfunction is in both films, but SNG handles it with a more genuine touch, while SLP was heavy handed and self conscious in its approach.
I liked both films, but I think Safety Not Guaranteed is the more genuine of the two.
SNG is a nice, slight, quirky little trifle with none of the masterful touches that SLP has in abundance.
I understand what you are saying about it being glossy, but I didn’t interpret the ending as a sudden cure, or Tiffany being a replacement for lithium. Rather, I saw it as the characters accepting that they have problems, but that they are going to live their lives in the pursuit of happiness. Yes, they still have their illnesses, but at least now they are trying to achieve happiness. By no means are they cured, they are just as the film said, the best versions of themselves today. They are trying to make the best out of terrible situations, which I think is what resonates with audiences so much. We all have issues, secrets, problems etc., but the only thing we can do is keep living as happily as we could and with the people that make us happy.
Fan of both films and don’t see how they are in any way comparable…..One is about a guy obssesed with time travel who everyone thinks is sick but :Spoiler alert: he can actually time travel. SLP is about two messed up people who find their silver lining in each other.
You’ve simply spent too long listening to broken-record player sour-pusses like Stone and Tapley. I have my issues with SLP tonally but it being “lightweight” or a disgrace to mental disorders or feminism or some BS is not among them. It’s an extremely smart, hard earnt, off-kilter character dramedy and I completely agree that for all the bitching that goes on about the Academy not taking comedy seriously, as soon as a good one DOES get that attention it suddenly becomes “unworthy”. Sad.
I’ve seen every film up for Best Picture and I know for a fact that “Silver Linings Playbook” is the only one I’m sure to buy to add to my collection. It’s a beautiful film and it sticks with you. I can’t really say that about any other film on that list. I know it’s not gonna win, but it should. I never really understood the appeal of Jennifer Lawrence until I saw this film. She’s wasted in crap like “The Hunger Games” and “X-Men” where it seems the directors of those films tell her to “Stand there and look sullen.” She was amazing in “SLP” and I hope she wins. Hell, I hope it sweeps. It deserves it. Best movie of the year as far as I’m concerned.
Lawrence was great in The Hunger Games. Good god you awards-watchers are elitist. That and X-men are essential to her rising star and they’re both worthy of her talent.
Actually, one of my favorite Articles by you, Guy.
I did not enjoy SLP as much as you. But I will say that after having seen in 3 times now (in various ways), that it grows/gets richer each time.
My 59 yr. old mother was turned off by the commercials and, she couldn’t stand the frenetic first half hour, but by the end, she was won over. My 60 yr. old father in Florida really liked it. My 50 yr. old aunt liked it. My 26 yr. old pal at work absolutely loved it. And a 38 yr. old family friend thought it was fantastic. Those are the accounts I know of random people who like or love it.
For me, too much bugs (I don’t think it’s a bad movie at all, there’s plenty that I actually really like). But there’s just something about it that prevents me from wincing a bit whenever people gush.
Maybe it’s the not-so-accurate depiction of bipolar. One of my family members has it and I found the treatment a bit off (I know that ORussells son suffers from something), but the treatment of the disease felt off. I also thought that the trajectory of the romance was off. She always seemed more into him than he to her. Even in the end. And the 5s they received? The competition should have been getting 9s at least, not 7s and 8s. It’s nitpicking. But this is the type of movie that I can nitpick to death – even if I like it – but just can’t bring myself to say that it’s a wonderful, quality film.
Again, I love that you’re sticking up for it, Guy. I’ve admitted to liking it more with each viewing. But my issues with it remain.
Of the same sentiment. It’s very good movie and enjoyable. There was a grown man in the audience visibly sobbing—what was he crying about I don’t know. I have problems with the romantic comedy parts and the ballroom dancing scores too. And let’s not forget, the premise is based on “passing notes” like teenagers.
I’m glad it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Screenplay. The rest of the nominations I have probably have better suggestions on those slots.
The accuracy of the bipolar depiction really seems to vary from person to person. My best friend’s sister has it, and while I haven’t interacted with the sister that much, my friend was nearly in tears at the end of the movie, she was struck so hard by how much Pat reminded her of her sister. “Accuracy” regarding something like mental illness is an incredibly hard thing to gauge, because it’s such a personal issue. I think it makes more sense to ask that the movie treat the issue with some respect in its depiction and not a sort of personality quirk, which I absolutely think Silver Linings Playbook does.
Also, I don’t really get the problem with the dance scores. The ballroom dancers that were shown were most likely professionals (as Pat pointed out earlier in the movie), and assuming they weren’t world champions (because theen they wouldn’t be competing in this seemingly small-time competition), 7s and 8s seem perfectly reasonable, especially if the judges hold them to a higher standard as professionals or semi-pros. And Tiffany and Pat got three 4s and a 5 as amateurs. Since they did a number of actual dance moves (in closed position, no less) and really only muffed the lift, I think that makes sense.
Fair enough about the dance scores. I still think a 9 could have been thrown somewhere. Those people were far, far superior to tiff and pat. But I guess that’s nitpicking.
And I can’t disagree that bipolar condition might vary with different people. I acknowledge that. I guess, for me, my bipolar family member doesn’t exhibit the same type f mood swings. But yeah, it may vary. And you’re also right in that it doesn’t treat it like a personality quirk. All good points,Liz.
Comedies rarely get a fair shake for all the reasons you mentioned, Guy. But it would bring me great joy to see a sweep for Silver Linings Playbook, my favorite film of the year. I think if it wins Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture could be in the bag, too.
Good defense of SLP, as well argued as you’re going to find anywhere.
I thought it was fine. Just fine. And that’s about it. The first act worked for me; the last did not. The closing moments did not feel earned, felt clumsy, stuck on, for me anyway. It’s in the bottom two or three of the nominees for me.
But great write-up as always.
thank you for writing about something other than Lincoln vs. Argo.
This movie has grown on me on second viewing as well. Particularly the performances.
This is an excellent set of observations. I am kinda jealous of your writing, Guy.
I consider Silver Linings Playbook to be a television sitcom. The film is not very funny, no dramatic heft, and the film struggles to balance the family drama, the rom-com, and the comedy. David O Russell was trying to do too many things with a lack of precision, and that makes the movie underwhelming. And, this is coming from a person that adored Russell’s Flirting With Disaster ( a screwball classic) and The Fighter.
Guy, please don’t compare Jennifer Lawrence to legends Barbara Stanwyck and Carole Lombard . These ladies had a gift for comedy, a strong film presence, a sharpness, unbelievable charisma, and they knew how to impeccably deliver lines. Jennifer doesn’t compare to these greats- not even close. In SLP, Lawrence’s accent was wobbly, her comedic timing was off, her dramatic moments were weak, and the unusual way she tentatively delivered her lines ( her so called showdown with Robert DeNiro was anti-climactic on every level ). Lawrence had no chemistry and no heat with Bradley Cooper ( it was more evident when they both presented at the Sag Awards ).
The Hangover and Bridesmaids are the comedies that deserved nominations for Best Picture. Jerry Maguire and Broadcast News are Best Picture nominees that perfectly balanced comedy and drama with ease. Silver Linings Playbook couldn’t do that.
Totally agree with the first two paragraphs. The film reminded me of acting class. Great material for the actors to chew on, but the sum of the parts? Meh. And JL’s performance in The Hunger Games was more exciting for me to watch than this one.
Jennifer Lawrence is Juliette Lewis for her generation.
More Patricia Arquette than Juliette Lewis, if we’re going to go there.
Thank you. I just cant understand how people are so cold towards this film, just doesnt make sense to me. It is far and away my favorite film of the year (full disclosure: havent seen Amour yet. so cant comment on that one and Riva). As an actor, I felt the whole cast nails it. There was no showboating, which usually is necessary for Oscars. They all just wore their characters so well. And as someone with close friends who are bipolar or have depression, and myself deal with similar issues that Lawrence’s character does, it really hit home. The family dynamic was also perfect. And i cant remember a film in recently memory that had me pinballing through so many emotions. Russell is skillful at shifting tone in this way. And therefore, I just felt very emotionally full and satisfied at the end. How anyone could walk out of the theatre not loving SLP is beyond me. It would definitely walk away with the trophy in my book.
I wasn’t able to watch SLP yet. I have to say that out of everything I’ve read and heard about it (and believe me, it was plenty), I imagine I’m not gonna like it very much. I take into consideration negative and positive comments. It just doesn’t seem to be my kind of film, I think I’d tend to align with Kris’ thoughts about it. By the way, I found The Fighter to be ok, but not particularly remarkable.
But it always kept me intrigued how much you dug this film, Guy. So after reading your article, I intend on going to watch it with an open mind. If I like it, it’d be an interesting surprise, since I’m not particularly excited about most Oscar films I’ve seen so far. But as far as BP nominees, I’m still kinda half way through, only.
It’s elitism and the tendency for cinephiles to be easily offended (cough Sasha stone cough) by what they perceive to be misogynistic or insensitive portraits of real-life issues…those are the reasons that bloggers havn’t warmed to it.
For some reason ending on a familiar note (the supposed “romantic comedy tropes” that people refer to) means it’s not good enough for Best Picture.
Thank you Guy, I quite enjoyed this. No, it’s not a perfect film, but the insane levels of backlash here is just perplexing. I guess it hurts the film that the critics really went to bat for it, but the hatred is one of the more mystifing things in years. The only thing I keep coming back to is:
Lightweight + Harvey + Harvey pushing this over 2 more hip, internet blogger choices in Django and The Master.
I’ve said it before though, if you were in Harvey’s shoes which of these films would you push to AMPAS? Anyone who says Django or The Master is living in their own world…
Love you
“I guess it hurts the film that the critics really went to bat for it”
I’m not sure I follow you here. How do the positive reviews hurt it?
I’ve enjoyed theses types of articles before but ehhh I just really didn’t like this movie. Still appreciate your perspective though
Finally! Well written defense of a film getting unjust hate by snooty Oscar bloggers. I bet you hand to turn in your film buff badge after you wrote this one ;)
As did Manohla Dargis and Andrew O’Hehir, among others, so I guess it’s okay.
I would be curious to know how many people (bloggers, critics, cinephile) loved The Fighter as much as I did and were entertained but unimpressed by Silver Linings Playbook. The argument (mentioned several times in this thread and elsewhere) that “elitists” and “film snobs” reject the film just rings hollow to me.
That be me. Loved the Fighter. Liked SLP, but have issues with it.
I found the film to be charming despite its flaw (the end, for one). However, I do have issues with the fact that Lawrence is likely to win over Riva and even Chastain. Lawrence is a lovely, incredibly talented actress but it just seems a bit hyperbolic to compare her to the old grand dames. It seems a lot of the analysis of her chances come down to her a) likeability and b) her string of hits as putting her over the edge. When it comes down to the performance, I just remain utterly baffled that she continues to be rewarded over Riva. Then again, taste is subject and awards, are in a sense, a popularity game (cough cough Paltrow…an admittedly decent actress, but over the others…). I also find it incredibly distasteful that before the film was released and up until a few months ago, Russell’s son was described as being autistic. Now he’s suddenly bipolar or has BPD.
Just saying, it’s terribly strange that all of these journalists got it wrong for years up until shortly…or kind of convenient for the dog and pony show. After all, remember Lily Tomlin and George Clooney.