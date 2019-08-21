‘The Mandalorian’ Will Show The ‘Darker, Freakier Side’ Of ‘Star Wars’

Disney/Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian is not only the first live-action Star Wars show, it’s also the anchor series for Disney’s much-anticipated streaming service, Disney+ (both debut on November 12). No wonder it’s being overseen by Jon Favreau, who kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man. The first trailer for The Mandalorian is expected to debut this weekend at D23, and in anticipation of the footage, The Lion King director spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about how the series will focus on the “darker, freakier side” of Star Wars.

“There’s a certain look that the Mandalorian lead character has, there’s a size that the spaceship is, there’s a scale that lines up with the original trilogy,” Favreau said in response to a question about filming on location. “I’m trying to evoke the aesthetics of not just the original trilogy [and] not just the first film, but the first act of the first film. What was it like on Tatooine? What was going on in that cantina? That has fascinated me since I was a child, and I love the idea of the darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars.”

It doesn’t get much darker and/or freakier than this.

LUCASFILM

All I’m saying is, a Dexter Jettster cameo would clinch an Outstanding Drama Series nomination, nay, win. Anyway, Favreau also said that he was drawn to The Mandalorian because “there’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s bigger than television, but you don’t have the same expectations that a big holiday release has, which to me isn’t that type of Star Wars that comes out of me. The type of Star Wars that I’m inspired to tell is a smaller thing with new characters.”

And Dexter Jettster.

