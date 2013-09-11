Watch: The media reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s twerk prank

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s the continuing saga of the hoax watched ’round the world: it’s been more than a whole day since Jimmy Kimmel revealed he was behind that glorious video of a girl twerking so extremely she ended up engulfed in flames, and last night Jimmy covered the media’s coverage of his hoax. It seems more than a few major news networks were embarrassed by the situation as they’d all played the video on-air.

Because you know that old newsman saying, “No news day is a slow news day when there’s twerking on YouTube.”