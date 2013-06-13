The ‘Muppets’ sequel gets a new title

Walt Disney Studios has announced release dates for a handful of family films, as well as a new title for the upcoming follow-up to 2011’s “The Muppets.”
The sequel was previously titled “The Muppets…Again,” but is now known as “Muppets Most Wanted.”
“Muppets Most Wanted” stars Kermit the Frog, Ms. Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, and “Modern Family’s” Ty Burrell, plus the usual slew of celebrity cameos, including a reported appearance from “Avengers” villain Tom Hiddleston. The 2011 film’s main duo of Jason Segal and Amy Adams aren’t returning.
“Muppets Most Wanted” opens March 21, 2014.
Meanwhile, the family-friendly comedy “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, has been set for October 10, 2014.
