The ‘Muppets’ sequel gets a new title

Walt Disney Studios has announced release dates for a handful of family films, as well as a new title for the upcoming follow-up to 2011’s “The Muppets.”

The sequel was previously titled “The Muppets…Again,” but is now known as “Muppets Most Wanted.”

While not much has been revealed abut the film’s plot, it draws the fuzzy gang into the world of international espionage, with the majority of shooting taking place in the U.K. “Muppets Most Wanted” stars Kermit the Frog, Ms. Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, and “Modern Family’s” Ty Burrell, plus the usual slew of celebrity cameos, including a reported appearance from “Avengers” villain Tom Hiddleston. The 2011 film’s main duo of Jason Segal and Amy Adams aren’t returning. “Muppets Most Wanted” opens March 21, 2014.

In more Disney sequel news, the 3D “Cars” spin-off “Planes” doesn’t fly into theaters for another month, but Disney has already announced a sequel; “Planes: Fire and Rescue” will be released July 18, 2014. Meanwhile, the family-friendly comedy “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, has been set for October 10, 2014.

