The National tap Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent and more for new album

The National have commissioned a host of indie-music A-listers for their forthcoming album.

In a recent interview with Gothamist, the band’s drummer Bryan Devendorf revealed that popular acts including Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent (a.k.a. Annie Clark), Sharon Van Etten and more will be featured on the band’s sixth studio LP “Trouble Will Find Me,” which the band first announced back in February.

“There are some drum machines provided by Sufjan Stevens – he did some other things too, but he had this drum machine and he did some cool little parts on that,” said Devendorf. “It’s on a bunch [of songs], it’s definitely on ‘Demons,’ there’s some subtle stuff on ‘Pink Rabbits,’ and definitely on ‘I Need My Girl.’ But it’s not like Daft Punk or anything.”

As for the other acts they have lined up, “I know [Arcade Fire’s] Richard Reed Parry did a lot of great stuff. [Doveman] Thomas Bartlett was all over it. …[And] there are some great guest vocalists that did really awesome parts: [St. Vincent] Annie Clark, Sharon Van Etten, and Nona Marie Invie, from the band Dark Dark Dark.”

“Trouble Will Find Me” is The National’s first album since 2010’s critically-acclaimed “High Violet.” Devendorf described the mood of the new set this way:

“There’s some songs that remind me of styles we’ve done in the past. One song in particular makes me think, “oh, it could be on [2004 EP] ‘Cherry Tree.'” And there are some uptempo songs that are unlike anything we’ve done. I couldn’t say what the mood is. I would say it ranges from upbeat to introspective, and it’s kind of funny at times. The tone will sound super serious but what [Matt Berninger is] singing is actually funny.”



You can check out a full tracklisting for the new album as well as the band’s tour itinerary below.

“Trouble Will Find Me” is slated for release on May 21.



Tracklisting:

1. I Should Live in Salt

2. Demons

3. Don’t Swallow the Cap

4. Fireproof

5. Sea of Love

6. Heaenfaced

7. This Is the Last Time

8. Graceless

9. Slipped

10. I Need My Girl

11. Humiliation

12. Pink Rabbits

13. Hard to Find



Tour dates:

5/16: State Theater Ithaca, NY

5/26: Boston Calling/ City Hall Plaza Boston, MA

6/05: Barclay’s Center Brooklyn, NY

6/06: Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

6/07: Mann Center for Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA

6/08: The National Richmond, VA

6/10: Red Hat Amphitheatre Raleigh, NC

6/11: Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

6/13: Lachine Canal Montreal, Canada

6/14: Yonge Dundas Square Toronto, Canada

6/15: The LC Pavilion Columbus, OH

6/13-16: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Manchester, TN

6/21: Hurricane Festival Scheessel, Germany

6/22: Southside Festival Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany

6/25: Cirque Royal Brussels, Belgium

6/28: Live At The Marquee Cork, Ireland

6/30: Parco Della Musica Rome, Italy

7/01: City Sound Festival Milan, Italy

7/02: Salata Zagreb, Croatia

7/14: Bunbury Music Festival Cincinnati, OH

8/06: Roy Wilkins Auditorium St. Paul, MN

8/10: Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

9/17: Red Rocks Amphitheater Morrison, CO

