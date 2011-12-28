C

The Official Poster for the 84th Academy Awards showcases former winners or does it?

12.29.11 7 years ago

The Academy released the official poster for the 84th Academy Awards today and boy is it a snoozer.

Featuring bubbles of former Academy winners including “The Sound of Music,” “The Godfather,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Forest Gump,” “Gladiator,” “Casablanca” and “Gone With the WInd.”  It also strangely includes “Giant” which was nominated, but didn’t win (which makes it a tad out of place).  The poster is also instantly forgettable and looks like a home video cover for the best of an Oscar ceremony compilation.  What the tagline “Life. Camera. Action.” has to do with the images is unclear.  Are these movies supposed to be representative of life?  Hmmm. O.K.  We’re hoping the show will be better or at least watchable under Billy Crystal, er, producer Brian Grazer.

What do you think of this year’s poster? Rate it above and share your thoughts below.

