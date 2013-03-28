The perfect weekend becomes a struggle for survival in the ‘You’re Next’ trailer

03.28.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

What could possibly go wrong?

The brand new trailer for the horror film “You’re Next” shows a variety of answers to that simple question. 

“You’re Next” looks like a home invasion thriller in the vein of “The Strangers,” “Straw Dogs” and “Funny Games,” only with an animalistic twist. When a happy-looking extended family begins a perfect reunion weekend together, little do they expect to be attacked by crossbows, axes and men in creepy animal masks. 

Watch it here:

Sharni Vinson, Joe Swanberg, A.J. Bowen, Nicholas Tucci and Barbara Crampton star.

The film first premiered at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival, and is finally hitting theaters this summer. 

Since wrapping “Next,” director Adam Wingard has participated in the horror anthologies “The ABCs of Death,” “V/H/S” and its upcoming sequel, “S-VHS.” 

“You’re Next” opens August 23.

What do you think of the trailer?

#Horror
