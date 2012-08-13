The R. Kelly cruise has been canceled

Sorry to all those whose dream it was to set sail with R. Kelly and hundreds of his fans. The Love Letter Cruise — which was to head to the Bahamas early next month — has been canceled.

According to a post on the R&B singer’s website, the promoter Concerts Cruise LLC apparently didn’t pay up the agreed sum.

“Concerts Cruise LLC has been unable to meet its financial obligations to a scheduled cruise with featured performer R. Kelly and will therefore have to cancel this cruise,” read the post. “R. Kelly had been looking forward to the cruise and was ready, willing and able to perform for fans. He is sorry for any disappointment but plans to see his fans very soon on a U.S. tour.”

Oh, a tour! Well that’s good. For ticket holders, you get your refunds through Concerts Cruise.

Kelly recently released “Soula Coaster,” his autobiography, and “Write Me Back,” his latest, retro-loving album. He also helmed the soundtrack to “Sparkle,” which included some new compositions.