‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ greenlit for fourth season

In a move that will surprise no one who familiar with the “Real Housewives” franchise, Bravo”s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been renewed for a fourth season. The show, which may be best known for a past table-flipping blowout, delivered the highest rated season premier among adults 18-49 in the network”s history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In other “Housewives”-related news, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” delivered its highest rated episode of the series with its season finale, bringing in 2.88 million total viewers and 1.86 million adults 18-49. Six seasons in it seems viewers still have an appetite for the O.C. ladies, with the finale showing a 17 percent increase in total viewers compared to last season”s finale.

There was even positive ratings trickle down for “Watch What Happens: Live” with Andy Cohen. His post-finale show, which featured “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Peggy Tanous, brought in a total of 1.74 million viewers.