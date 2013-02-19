‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ set for 8th season this spring

Can you stand it? No, really, can you? “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will be returning for an eighth season on Monday, April 1 (8:00 p.m. on Bravo). Returning Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Barney, Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino and Heather Dubrow are joined by new castmember, heiress Lydia McLaughlin. Also, after leaving the show four seasons ago, original Housewife Lauri Peterson will make a “surprising return.” Click here for a sneak peek at the show.

If you can’t bring yourself to watch the video, here’s a rundown of what’s ahead:

• Vicki Gunvalson finds herself elebrating the highs of being a new grandmother to Briana”s new baby boy, while struggling to make her controversial relationship with Brooks survive. Her “southern beau” is once again the center of scrutiny and causes rifts among Vicki, her family and friends.

• Tamra Barney”s relationship with Eddie hits a snag when the couple moves in and struggles to merge their separate lives. Between the challenges of trying to open their fitness studio and the stress of trying to plan a wedding, their bumpy road is made even worse by the fact that the more Tamra pushes to set a wedding date, the harder Eddie pushes back.

• Wedding bells and babies are on Gretchen Rossi”s mind. With her boyfriend, Slade, landing a job as a radio DJ, the path is paved for Gretchen to take the next big steps in her life. But starting a family isn”t as easy as she had hoped.

• Heather Dubrow”s life as a stay-at-home mother takes a sharp turn as offers for acting roles on two popular sitcoms roll in. Although she”s thrilled to be acting once again, trouble comes from the most unexpected source, her husband, Terry, when what should be a dream opportunity turns into the biggest challenge their marriage has faced.

• Alexis Bellino is once again the center of controversy. Feeling bullied and betrayed, Alexis turns to Vicki for comfort and friendship. But it”s new Housewife, Lydia, who appeals to Alexis” faith in an effort to achieve forgiveness – with surprising and mixed results.

• Newest Housewife Lydia McLaughlin joins the cast this season, and while she comes from a wealthy family and admits to living a privileged life, she is anything but reserved. She, along with her husband, Doug, owns and operates a high-end magazine that highlights the glamorous life of Southern California. Being a devout Christian, she has much in common with Alexis and lends a hand of support when the ladies turn on her yet again.

Do you plan to watch the eighth season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County”?