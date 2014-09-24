‘The Simpsons’-‘Family Guy’ crossover causes stir with ‘your sister’s being raped’ joke

“The Simpsons”-“Family Guy” crossover episode causing a stir with a “your sister”s being raped” joke

Some are already troubled by the joke, which is set to air this Sunday. “I was blown out of my shoes when I saw the scene with the rape joke in it,” said Tim Winters of the Parents TV Council. “It really troubled me.” But in a recent interview, Seth MacFarlane defended the joke saying that “in context, it”s pretty funny.” Fox, meanwhile, would offer no comment when asked by the Associated Press.

The Situation indicted for tax fraud

Former “Jersey Shore” star Mike Sorrentino allegedly didn”t pay his taxes on $8.9 million in earnings. His brother is also being charged. If he”s convicted, The Situation could spend nine years in federal prison.

Val Kilmer”s “Real Genius” movie is set to become an NBC comedy

The Peacock is rebooting the 1985 film as a workplace comedy about a rock star-like genius and his sheltered, naive co-worker.

Columbus Short is throwing a “Scandal” season premiere party at an Atlanta lounge

Does the former “Scandal” star need money now that he”s off the show?

CBS” Les Moonves expects Stephen Colbert to be “the conscience of America,” says he”s been courting James Corden for 2 years

“I think Colbert is going to be the conscience of America,” the CBS boss says of Colbert filling David Letterman”s “Late Show” shoes. As for future “Late Late Show” host Corden, “The guy was just so appealing,” says Moonves, who was blown away after seeing him perform on the Broadway stage 2 1/2 years ago. A sitcom deal didn”t go through, so they discussed the possibility of a late-night show.

James Franco”s “SNL” documentary to debut on Hulu Plus on Friday

The film was shot in 2008 when John Malkovich hosted and Franco was an NYU student.

Watch Key & Peele impersonate each other

The Comedy Central stars return tonight after guest-editing this week”s EW. PLUS: Watch their Obama meet-and-greet.

Spike TV orders “Red Mars” from a “Game of Thrones” producer

The series exploring the colonization of Mars is based on Kim Stanley Robinson”s best-selling Mars trilogy.

Lauren Graham and “Parenthood” daughter Mae Whitman compare heights on “The Late Late Show”

Just how big is there height difference?

Are Stephen Colbert”s “Better Know a District” segments running out of steam?

Last night, a congressman appeared to beat Colbert at his own game.

Netflix picks up British gangster series “Peaky Blinders”

All six episodes from Season 1 will premiere next week.