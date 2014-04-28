The Suicide Squad assembles for ‘Batman: Assault on Arkham’

(CBR) Hot on the heels of “Son of Batman” — available now via digital download and available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 6 — Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the trailer for their next DC Comics-based direct-to-home release animated feature, “Batman: Assault on Arkham.”

“Batman: Assault on Arkham” is set in the world of the highly popular “Batman: Arkham” video games, and features the Suicide Squad — on something of a hot streak so far in 2014, after appearing in live-action on “Arrow,” and a new comics series, appropriately titled “New Suicide Squad,” launching in July.

“Assault on Arkham” features the return of long-time Bat-voice Kevin Conroy to the Caped Crusader; and Troy Baker as The Joker, reprising his “Batman: Arkham Origins” role. Directed by DC animation veteran Jay Oliva, “Batman: Assault on Arkham” is due out later this year.[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg6LVUQA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″]