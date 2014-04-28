The Suicide Squad assembles for ‘Batman: Assault on Arkham’

#DC Comics #Batman
and 04.28.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Hot on the heels of “Son of Batman” — available now via digital download and available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 6 — Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the trailer for their next DC Comics-based direct-to-home release animated feature, “Batman: Assault on Arkham.”

“Batman: Assault on Arkham” is set in the world of the highly popular “Batman: Arkham” video games, and features the Suicide Squad — on something of a hot streak so far in 2014, after appearing in live-action on “Arrow,” and a new comics series, appropriately titled “New Suicide Squad,” launching in July.

“Assault on Arkham” features the return of long-time Bat-voice Kevin Conroy to the Caped Crusader; and Troy Baker as The Joker, reprising his “Batman: Arkham Origins” role. Directed by DC animation veteran Jay Oliva, “Batman: Assault on Arkham” is due out later this year.[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg6LVUQA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″]

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman: Assault on ArkhamDC COMICSKevin Conroywarner home entertainment

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP