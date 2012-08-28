The Vacation Read: What would the perfect media library look like?

One of the projects I’m trying to work on this week during my vacation is an index of all the films I have in the house on laserdisc, DVD, Blu-ray and even VHS. I recently realized I’d purchased duplicates of several films I already owned, and it occurred to me that while I like the way I have my movies sorted and stored in the house, it’s not the easiest way of keeping track of things.
I’m not specifically sure how many films I have here. I know it’s well over 9,000 at this point, and maybe as high as 11,000. That is a massive library for a home resource, and honestly, it’s probably more films than I should own. I already know that I’m never ever going to rewatch everything I own, which raises the question of why I would own it. Hell, even if I stopped collecting today and started watching only the discs I have that I haven’t seen, I have a feeling I’d have several years worth of movies ahead of me.
Part of the point of building a library is the ability to throw on a film anytime. For me, the most important part of any movie collection is breadth. I want as many films in every genre from every era and every country as possible. If we’re having a conversation about Filipino exploitation films or British comedies or early Hollywood animation or whatever, I want examples on hand that I can easily pull out and play. That means that I’m often buying movies that I don’t intend to watch immediately, but that fill some hole in the collection. That drives my wife crazy because she would rather I make use of that money in some way that is of immediate benefit, while I see building a film library as a long-term project.
I was a first-generation home video kid. My children have no idea what it was like in the days before you could watch a movie in your house. As far as they’ve always known, movies are something you have in the house. I still remember sitting in a living room in Memphis watching my uncle demonstrate the first commercial VHS machine I’d ever seen, using “Jailhouse Rocks” as a demo, and that “A-HA!” realization that kicked in as I imagined the future and the ability to watch whatever I wanted whenever I wanted. I remember the jump to laserdisc and the early discussions of aspect ratio. These days, most people don’t think anything about seeing black bars on the screen, but when we first saw movies at home, no one considered doing that. My kids are never really going to understand how much pan-and-scan changed the experience of a movie, but I remember how much of a revelation it was when I saw certain films in the correct ratio for the first time, and how much it altered my idea of how to use a film frame.
I love Blu-ray as a home video standard. I don’t think it’s the ultimate perfect never-going-to-be-improved format, but it’s incredible. I also love the utility of a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu, but not the resolution at this point. I think the entire industry is trying to figure out the future right now, and there are all sorts of exciting possibilities. I love the way Warner Archive works and the way they make titles available that don’t make sense for them to throw real marketing muscle behind. Universal and Sony have both started similar projects, and I’d love to eventually be able to pay a monthly fee to have access to all of Warner’s material in high-def, or all of Universal’s, or all of Disney’s. That’s not to say I want to replace physical media, because I think there’s something undeniable about owning a piece of media. I see titles drop off of Netflix all the time because a licensing agreement came to an end, and with physical media, I don’t have to worry about that. Then again, things happen, and physical media can certainly get damaged. There is no perfect answer.
So I put the question to you: if you could create your perfect media player and library, what would it be? What do you need from your streaming/physical/Redbox/Gamefly? What’s the endgame for you as a consumer? If you could have anything, what would it be?
I look forward to reading your responses to this and all the other topics this week, and I’m thanking you in advance for participating, even if you don’t normally participate. If you guys don’t respond, this is going to be a very slow week here on the blog. I’m counting on you, and I hope that by the time I return next Monday, I’ll know a lot more about you, and that I can use your answers to help make Motion/Captured even better.
I too have bits o media from every generation including VHS, Laserdisc, DVD and Blu… Though I have pretty much replaced all VHS and Laserdisc with DVD and Blu at this point (except the Star Wars Trilogy and Who Framed Roger Rabbit CAV with Jessica up-skirt shot Laserdisc). The problem is just the sheer size of storing the collection, and moving the collection. That is the one thing streaming offers. Don’t know what the answer is, but I love having the physical disc to hold in my hand. I just hate it when the next generation comes around and you have to pay for it again if you want the latest special features or better resolution. The thought of “ultraviolet” is cool, I just don’t trust the companies to leave it available for all time. What happens after the nuclear zombie apocalypse, and the internet is gone? At least with Ultraviolet and digital copies you can have both the “real” copy and the streaming copy. I wish studios offered good “upgrade” options for people who have bought every version of a movie.
While let me first say that I do not have anywhere near 11,000 films like you do Drew. But I would say they are well over 1000, maybe even 2000.
I have them stored in a large coffee table which was an old apothecary table and then others in my media tower. The films my kids love are stored nearest to my Blu Ray player for easy access.
We also have Netflix streaming and Amazon Prime as well. So we watch our movies, like most, both with physical media and digitally.
If I were to wave a wand and be able to create the ideal media storage and viewing setup in my home, it would be this:
I would have a media storage room. It would have two or three computers in there. They would have a massive storage capacity and would contain pristine, HD, digital copies of every film I own now and every one I love that I do not.
The computers would be wired to a projector which shines on my theater grade and size screen in my personal home theater. The interface for my system would be user friendly. I would be allowed to search my library using film name, director, genre, or year released. The films themselves would be organized based on genre and the films I watched and re-watched the most would have their own tab for easy access.
Going alittle broader, I would be able to buy new movies digitally and have them go directly into my system. No hassling with going to the store to buy them. I would just download them the Tuesday they are released. Perhaps I could even put films on my “wish list” and then the system automatically downloads them and charges my credit card for them. Then when I get home that night, the new release is there waiting for me.
The objective with my system would be speed, high quality image and sound, and ease of use.
I know you may wonder why I would reject physical media in favor of digital copies of movies, well the truth is that I feel that is way things are going to go anyway. Eventually the majority of people will get their films digitally through streaming instead of from a physical source like Blu Ray discs or DVD’s.
I totally understand you. I reached a while ago the point where was about to buy a DVD and suddenly realized: “Wait. I already this one!” Not to mention the problem with watching and re-watching the ones I already got. I’m not as much of a blind-buyer that I was 10 years ago, when I would just go into a store, see a cheap DVD of a movie that I haven’t seen yet and take it home instead of renting it first. But…well…I like to buy things, so from time to time it still happens to me.
But you know what? That’s okay! One part of the joy is to me borrowing and sharing these movies with friends. Grabbing three or four movies that my buddies haven’t seen and then have a video night (even though it does happen now maybe only once a year, while back in the days it was at least once a month. Growing up sucks.) Friends asking me: “Hey, do you know a cool movie?” and me giving them one! I love that!
This is one aspect that I hate about streaming: You just can’t share anymore! I recently used VOD services a few times, because, y’know, sometimes you are in the mood to just watch a movie at 3am and its the only way. The other aspect I hate, is that it’s (at least here in Germany) unbelievable expensive! You want to stream a new release? Pay up to 5 bucks! Renting the DVD in the video store around the corner (And in my case it really is around the corner!) just costs 1,50. I hope the service becomes a little cheaper soon (How much does it cost in the US? It seems to be way more common to stream movies there, so I guess it’s cheaper.) , but to be honest I think I would mostly use it for TV series.
What is the perfect media library? I don’t know. I would say one that is big and diverse, so yours might be very close. It also should be “physical”. A hard drive full of media files isn’t that much fun. Although…while I’m writing this I just started to wonder why. After all we didn’t care when it comes to music. I buy lots of music as MP3 (or if possible WAV or FLAC) and only my real favourites as CD, so why not movies? We all know that there will be a day, when they find a way to turn the whole LOTR Extended Version trilogy into a perfect looking Full HD file, that is less than 10 MB big. Well, at least as long you still OWN this file, why not? I hate those music streaming sites, where you pay a monthly fee, but don’t own shit. You can’t burn it on CD and when the record label or the provider or whoever decided to erase your favourite album from their catalogue, it’s gone. WTF? I hope that will never happen to movies. I can see streaming as a cool rental device, but I don’t want to pseudo-own movies in a “cloud” or shit like that.
Good question.
Right now I have no interest in online streaming for the reason you pointed out. The video quality is pretty crappy on my large TV, and I’m a PQ snob. Even if streaming does get better (and it will), I still like to know that I own my movie, and that it’ll always be there if I want to watch it.
So for now, I buy all my movies. I keep my BluRays in their case and have them all on a shelf (animated section, and live action section, and tv section). I’m starting to come to a point where I have too many though, so I’m looking for options. I think eventually I’ll burn all my BluRays to a massive hard drive(s) and simply stream (high quality) to my TV…but that’s down the road.
As for my DVDs…they are no longer in cases. I have put them all in empty DVD/CD Spindles in alphabetical order. I have a Word Doc that I keep to list everything. It’s pretty decent system. I used to keep them in a binder, but it was a giant pain in the ass when I had to add a new movie (i’d have to move so many DVDs to make the new one fit…with a spindle, it’s simple).
So I guess my ultimate media library will be this:
I want to own everything, but I will burn them to the hard drive and watch them that way. The physical media will simply be put in storage (I’ll probably keep a few of my favorites on display though). However, this is all a few years away from actually happening for me.
On a side note, you couldn’t imagine the joy my wife experiences when I finally agreed to get rid of all my DVDs and put them in spindles…it took an entire Sunday to sort properly, but it was worth it.
Oh, and I’ve never accidentally re-bought a movie…I keep pretty good track of that. However, you have WAY more movies than I do…I think I’m at 400 total (not counting shows)
I too have many classic films in various formats. I still have my 8mm, VHS, CED, Laserdisc, DVD and now, Blu-ray. To some, it may seem like hoarding, but I call it film preservation. How many films have been altered (either scenes or scores) because of bad prints and/or licensing rights? Too many if you ask me. Besides, a lot of the VHS movies have trailers that are either rare or just plain hard to find (like the Poltergeist themed Revenge of the Nerds Trailer on the Predator VHS.
Since digital is the standard storage medium for the future, it would appropriate to have a massive storage device that can translate all mediums (films, shows, music, games and books) to data and have a media player (that can be updated when necessary) to open and play these various forms. I would go so far as to recommend a backup drive that you access remotely to make certain to preserve your library. I guess what I mean is that you wouldn’t need any media player; you would need THE media player.
I own about 1000 films in various formats. They take up a lot of space. For me streaming could not come fast enough. Soon the studios will figure it out that if you offer your content in more places the more money you will make. I would love to own a Box be it from apple or someone else. I would love to pay a subscription a month lets say 30 buck or so. To access to every film of every studio and stream it in HD. The Tech is here. The studios just need to realize that making your content as easily available as you can is better for them and better for the consumer.
Yes sir. Right with you.
I don’t have nearly the amount of films as Drew has in his library. Between Blu Ray and DVD, I have about 150 movies. And to me, that’s too much.
Why?
Because of life. With two kids, one TV, job, and kid activities, it’s hard to go back to favorites. Nowadays, between iTunes rental, Redbox, local library,and HBO, I rent like crazy. And what’s great is that I’ve been able to see all kinds of different films I wouldn’t normally watch and I’m able to revisit films I don’t have.
And the combination of rental service has curbed by appetite for buying movies…mostly.
Yes, there’s a select few films I will always have on disc, but now with all these services at our disposable, it’s kind of pointless to amass a huge collection.
At the end of the day, how often are you going to revisit 11,000 movies?
Between Netflix and VUDO I can watch pretty much anything i want. I can tell you that in the last 3 years since I started streaming things. I have bought less and less media. I use buy 3-5 films every tuesday. Now it’s down to maybe 3 films a month.
I’m in pretty much the same boat as everyone else here. I own around 1500 DVD’s and Blu’s and even that is a real pain in the ass to move from apartment to apartment. I still buy several a month but I used to blind buy several a week and was a lot more careless about my purchases.
Now, I have Netflix, HuluPlus, Amazon Prime, Crackle, VUDU, and HBOGO. Between all of those I have tens of thousands of films to choose from every single day. I also am lucky enough to have a library in my area that stocks new releases, Criterions, foreign films, and plenty of documentaries, so I can rent tons of films for free every week.
I basically just don’t have as much need to buy things, even things I love, when I have them so readily available on other services. For example, I own Breaking Bad seasons 1-3 on Blu, but the fourth went straight to Netflix and is streaming there at all times. Money is very tight and it’s hard to justify buying the fourth season on Blu for $30 when I already have it available at all times.
I am still a geek over packaging and great special features though, so I’ll always purchase the physical media as long as I can. I still love buying Criterions, despite having 700+ Criterion titles on Hulu, it’s not the same as owning a physical copy for me.
I don’t really have much else to add that others haven’t already said. I think my ideal library is a healthy mix of titles I deeply love and will watch many times over and having all those in physical cases and being on display, but also having it all available to stream and have easy access to titles I might not otherwise want to invest in all the time.
This conversation takes me back to my mid-to-late teens when I owned this ridiculous VHS collection which not only consisted of retail purchases but of hundreds of programming from TCM, IFC (miss the no commercial breaks), HBO and Cinemax. I converted a shelf that housed a stereo system (turntable, cassette, cd, speakers, whole nine yards) into storage for them and I was proud of how easily the cassettes filled up the space. The realization that the video quality on that format would degrade overtime overshadowed the variety that I had access to and I was in a deep funk until DVD players and discs became less expensive. What felt like the ideal library had to be examined and built up again and the strange things there are periods in the past decade where I’ve delighted in breaking down and building up, trying to find the ideal versions of whatever title I want to own.
The streaming services are not perfect but they’re better. When Netflix’s app debuted on Xbox Live, it was a horrible mess; Young Frankenstein doesn’t deserve to look that horrible. Over the years its streaming library grew and the PQ improved but I still value its disc library and I’m a 2-disc at a time customer. I also need Hulu Plus (for Criterion, mostly) and one of the selling points of subscribing to HBO was its HBO GO service (and when it came to Xbox Live, I was happier). I have access to Epix’s streaming service but I don’t use it (honestly, I forget that I have it sometimes). Between all those services, there’s a wild variety and yet I still purchases discs from time to time.
Sometime between 2004-2005, I owned a little over 500 titles on dvd. For someone like me, I thought that was substantial. Over the years that number has decreased to close to 300. I realized that I wanted to concentrate on buying films that I knew, deep in my gut, that I’d want to explore and with all of the other things one has to pay for in life, I need to be careful about what I buy and how often. I also have hundreds of DVD-R discs of films I’ve recorded off of TCM.
As far as a perfect media player goes, I don’t know what that could be. The way that the Xbox 360 has become home for a lot of streaming video services is great (and yes, I have an HD-DVD player and discs for it). Between that and the blu-ray player and my 46″ LCD, I’m pretty happy. The only thing I really need is a kick-ass audio setup; as I live in an apartment complex, that may have to be put on hold until the day I move into a house. I don’t want to piss off neighbors.
As for the library, it changes and grows and I’ve decided that it needs to grow at my own pace. Luckily my birthday is coming up and I made the wise decision to request blu-ray titles from my family (Jaws being one of them).
I’d really love for Netflix to have a keep/buy option for its discs (like Gamefly). I’d basically be handing them my paycheck every week if that happened.
so this is probably going to sound really silly but I only like to buy movies that I think are great. That means on a 10 point scale, the films which I personally give 8/10, 9/10 or 10/10 are the movies I end up buying. With a few exceptions for some 7/10 titles which I personally feel could reach 8/10 or higher status. I feel like buying films which I think are bad or awful or just mediocre are a waste of valuable space. I want my space for films I know I am going to cherish forever.
Now the reason why I like Netflix and such is because I like to discover films I have never seen before, if I watch a movie for the first time on Netflix and I absolutely love it, I WILL probably end up buying it. And like Drew said, there are huge ranges of films that I love from different genres, decades, countries, time periods, blockbusters arthouse etc. My personal collection is pretty dense, featuring a wide-range of titles of all types, genres and years.
I like physical media. I like something I can hold. I can cherish. I can show people for years to come. I understand the benefits of streaming, but just to have that physical copy makes me happy. Sometimes I personally think streaming is never quite up to snuff in terms of picture or quality sometimes, whereas my blu-ray player never dissapoints me.
I hope physical media never goes away because I absolutely love it, I know I am weird!
My movie collection started many ago when I got the Indiana Jones DVD Box Set for christmas. I had it sitting on a shelf in my room and the box set looked so cool that I needed to have more great movies sitting up there with it. I slowly grew a large collection of DVD’s and eventually had to but some DVD shelving units to put in the basement to hold them all. But then once Blu-Ray came out and I saw the amazing quality, I quickly made the jump to Blu. I have upgraded almost all of my DVD’s to Blu. Those DVD’s I’ve upgraded I keep in a box in the basement with all my old VHS tapes. The way I see it is, theres no point in going back to DVD when Blu-Ray looks as good as it does. I still keep the DVD though because A) some of them are really cool box sets (Lord of the Rings Extended Cuts) and B) we only have one Blu-Ray player and its in the basement so I keep the DVD’s incase we want to watch a movie on the upstairs DVD players. I would like to have my DVD’s displayed with my Blu-Ray’s and my Non-Upgraded DVD’s but right now I just don’t have the space.
I dont own a single movie that I feel obligated to buy just because the world has considered a movie a classic. I think if you just buy movies just to say you have one even though you don’t love it then it takes away from your collection. For me, my collection really shows what type of movie buff I am. It shows my tastes. That to me is one of the greatest things about movie collections. They show who the owner is as a film lover.
My collection is about 500 strong and I know exactly what movies I have, what formats I have it in and where it’s located (Having them alphabetized helps.) My Movie Collection is my pride and joy. I love showing off my collection to friends and family and I hope to one day have a collection on display that rival’s the one Cameron Diaz has in her home The Holiday.
As for streaming services, I’m torn. On one hand, services like Netflix and Comcast are amazing for catching up on shows. But beyond that, I have no need for them. If I’m gonna watch a movie I’m gonna watch it with the best picture and sound quality available.
I absolutely despise Ultraviolet but I do like the Digital Downloads. They will never replace my physical media but it is nice to have a collection of movies or shows on my computer to watch while I’m on the train heading to school.
I think for me the reason I own so many movies is not just because I love all of the movies I own but because I love sharing them with my friends and family. I love showing someone a movie that they have never seen before and by having a ridiculously large collection, that increases the chances of owing something that someone hasn’t seen. I don’t own these movies just for me. I own them so that I can share them.
You bring up really good points to which I myself still like physical media. Weeding out the stuff you would never watch on a regular basis really shows who you are as a film fan. I applaud you
I am not quite a first generation home video kid, but I do remember our first clunky VCR, and even having both VHS and Betamax tapes to choose from at the video store! I was in my late teens before I started collecting films on VHS (though it didn’t take me long to discover the growing availability of widescreen titles), and I never got into Laserdisc simply because of the cost.
These days my collection is DVD heavy, but with a growing contingent of Blu-Ray. I pare the collection down about once a year, often at the insistence of my wife “because it’s on Netflix” (how long they stay there, nobody knows, and so I don’t get rid of titles for that reason alone).
I like having the physical media, something to hold in my hands, but I do appreciate and use Netflix instant for certain movies, and even download some from iTunes because sometimes they have good deals, or hard to find films.
Like a lot of people I find the storage and transport of my collection to be the tough part of it – I have to keep shuffling stuff around to make more room, often spreading things out across several cabinets. And I *only* have about 850 titles (including boxed sets and TV). My new goal to aid in the storage of most of my titles is to find a flexible and high quality (but reasonably affordable) set of binders. Some films (such as Criterion and boxed sets) I plan on keeping in the cases, but with the majority in binders it should clean it up and create some space. Now to find such a thing…..
But on the whole I expect that, at least for collectors, physical media will always be important (as long as it is available) , even though downloads and streaming will also play a large part for certain titles.
I used to buy a few DVD’s a month – back between say 17 and 21 years old. New releases, old films, the staples and the classics – I think the introduction of DVD meant we could all own good quality versions of anything we wanted and we’d then have it forever. There was a sense of permanency in owning it because finally it was available to us like that.
I own about 400 movies as a result of that little spending spree. All movies I love and at the time thought was the only chance I could have to own them without having to spend money on them again.
Over ten years later we have something infinitely higher quality as the home purchase medium and we’re re-buying them all. But now we also essentially have access to anything we want, whenever we want it on a range of mediums.
I’ve owned my digital TV and Blu-Ray player for only about 2 years (travel made me late to the party) and I own about 30 Blu-rays. By comparison when I’d owned a DVD player for 2 years my collection would have been pushing 150 titles.
I pretty much make sure I catch movies at the cinema, if I don’t I rent them on Blu. The movies I want to watch but don’t necessarily think I’ll watch more than once each year also get rented. I buy the must haves or if I have spare money and spot a bargain I’ll buy a few in a deal – I also buy Asian martial arts movies that aren’t likely to be released here (Sydney, Australia).
I am certainly buying the Avengers Blu today!
I haven’t used streaming yet, but being in Australia with our prehistoric internet speeds (by higher US/Asia/Euro standards) and limited population (=less value in investment) I can’t imagine we could download HD versions of films in less than a few hours. To be honest because of that I’ve never really looked into it.
If it’s awesome, I’ll buy it eventually; if it’s so-so I’ll rent it when I feel like it.
I do like owning a nice movie cover and seeing my bookshelf lined with great movies, but I have definitely let go of the ‘must own everything that was ever awesome’ trait that I used to have. Soon enough we’ll have access to anything we wanted at the click of a button – those of us who still want the odd hard copy will also be catered to.
I also think there is room for piracy discussion on this topic. We are film fans and while I’m sure more than one of us is guilty of it, we pay for the films we want to watch and/or keep. But millions do not and I think it will shape our future access to film possibly more so than the honest folk doing it the right way right now.
I sold off most of my 1000+ DVD library about a year ago and only have about 400 Blu-rays (which is still a lot by most standards). I supplement my Blu-ray collection with Netflix and a few rentals from Redbox or Amazon Instant every month. Internet speeds in my area aren’t great so I haven’t felt compelled to go fully streaming or digital download yet. Google Fiber is starting up in Kansas City which is roughly 20 miles from where I live. If it is successful and reaches my town quickly I could see myself leaning more heavily on streaming content sooner rather than later.
The perfect media library would just be a section of my perfect library: high wall with those fun roll-y ladders or multiple levels with worktables and stands. Generous display cases for relevant objects and art everywhere you can imagine.
The media itself would exist in the highest quality physical format available for each item, stored on shelves in they’re appropriate sections of the greater library. Behind a door, or possibly a secret rotating bookshelf would be a screening room with the world’s most comfortable leather chair with a tasteful side table for drink(s)/snack(s) and a flip-down desktop for writing and drawing. The screen would be just big enough to encompass the field of view for a small group of people, but not overwhelming. The secret would be the cooled, ventilated room containing the racks of servers holding the high quality rips of everything, backed up locally and off-site. The screen would be connected directly to the servers with a beautiful user interface giving the ability to navigate and sort everything.
This is the dream. The reality is that I would just like the ability to buy movies more often, watch them on Blu-Ray on a nice screen with good blacks, and probably manage them with Delicious Library on my computer.
Physical media is still the endgame, for me. If nothing else, when I really like a movie, I want, not just to own it, but to have it sitting on my shelf. Just that collector instinct. On top of that, I’m a sucker for special features. And while some venues of digital distribution have gotten better at including some of that, really, if you want the full package, you’re going to want the blu-ray/DVD.
That said, digital can be really friggin’ handy. The instantaneous nature of it can be invaluable if you’re suddenly struck by the desire to watch something you don’t already have in your collection. But it’s mostly an interim solution, for me.
The ideal library, whatever it is, won’t involve asking a studio’s permission or leaving a digital footprint every time you want to watch something in it. Ownership and privacy have and always should go together.
Today the contents of a Blu-ray can be stored without difficulty on a device smaller than a thumbnail. I think we’re seeing the end of the identification between a physical medium and its content. But owning a physical object will always have its attractions. I can see that the next generation of branded physical media, if there are any, will be much, much smaller than a CD.
I’m a pre-VHS kid, so I was instantly smitten with the idea of owing movies I could watch whenever I wanted, though economics prevented me from amassing a collection until DVDs started getting cheaper. But a recent economic downturn forced me to sell hundreds of DVDs, and in the months since then, I realized I didn’t miss them as much as I thought I would. For now, Netflix and Hulu Plus are economical options that help with my insatiable craving to see something I haven’t seen before. Ideally, I’d love the media library that’s been promised for years, the one in high definition that would allow me to select movies from anyone that made them available from anywhere in the world. Physical media is for homeowners.
I’m a bit different from most here. I put no particular weight on owning something. I much prefer to save money by renting or streaming. For me, Netflix is already pretty much the perfect system. I can stream many things and rent the others on disc. The only drawback is having to wait for things to be released. For example today I expect to have Homeland Disc 1 from Netflix in my mailbox when I get home, almost a year after it aired on Showtime. If I could change something about the way I consume media, I’d like to order my cable channels individually, thereby saving money, having many fewer channels, and using the saved money to add channels like Showtime.
I think I understand that “owning” impulse, to some extent. But I almost never can find the time or justification to do something I’ve already done again. Like, I could watch The Prestige for a second time, which I’d like to do, or I could use that two hours to watch a movie I’ve NEVER seen before. I pacify my “owning” impulse by keeping a spreadsheet of every media thing I consume. For example, every time I watch a movie I add it to the “movie” spreadsheet. That way it’s still “real” and “mine” even if I don’t have a physical copy of it or can barely remember what it was about. I can look over my virtual “library” of movies I’ve seen whenever I want without having to spend the money or find the space to actually own any of them.
My perfect world would be to download the movie for electroic storage on my media server and the ability to take it with me in different formats. Then I don’t have to worry about it disappearing off a streaming service. The industry needs to figure out how to handle electronic media so consumers can have the freedom they desire and the creator gets fairly compensated.
By the way, you can find a great database software for movies on collectorz.com, you can even use a barcode scanner to input your movies and pull the movie data from a well maintained database.
Hmm. I’ve never really thought about what my perfect media system would be, so here’s off the top of my head.
I want to pay $20-$25 a month to someone, and for that money, my FAMILY and I get access to everything. Every film and TV show ever released (no matter the rights-holder), in the highest quality picture and sound available with current technology. I want to play multiple streams simultaneously to the devices of my choosing. When I watch something, and I really like it and know it’s something that I can enjoy repeatedly, I want to pay a small additional fee and be granted the rights to receive a high def physical copy, with all the making of materials included. Those rights include being able to swap the media out at a later date to whatever the latest/greatest copy is, without worrying about technology catching up, and that swap would include all of the original material on my currently owned copy (George Lucas be damned).
That’s what I would truly love and pay for cheerfully. But…consuming is a different matter. A full time job and a family means I have maybe 10% of the time I had 10 years ago to enjoy all of that choice. So what good is a dream system if I can’t enjoy it? That’s the question I struggle with on a daily basis.
