‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘American Idol’ lead Teen Choice nominees

The Teen Choice 2012 nominees have been announced and The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” is sitting pretty with six nominations.

Unsurprisingly, “American Idol” and Justin Bieber also made strong showings, nabbing five nominations a piece. The latter is up for both Choice Male Hottie and Choice Twit.

Likewise, there are multiple nominations for such big screen juggernauts as “The Avengers,” “The Hunger Games” and “The Twilight Saga.” George Lucas’ maligned “Red Tails” could even go home a winner. The brand new “What to Expect When You”re Expecting” also picked up four nods.

The Teen Choice Awards celebrate Bieber, Selena Gomez and the other stars that the coveted youth market obsess over — although folks like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and Robert Downey Jr. are hardly teens.

This year’s new categories include Choice Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Artist. and Choice Book. Aren’t the “Twilight” books way too old to be counted this year? “Breaking Dawn” came out four years ago, but whatever.

The awards show will air live Sunday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET (PT tape-delayed) on FOX.



Here are the nominees:

MOVIES

Choice Movie: Action

“Abduction”

“Act of Valor”

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Red Tails”

“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”



Choice Movie Actor: Action

Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

Robert Downey, Jr., “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”

Tom Hardy, “Warrior”

Taylor Lautner, “Abduction”

Logan Lerman, “The Three Musketeers”



Choice Movie Actress: Action

Salma Hayek, “Puss in Boots”

Milla Jovovich, “The Three Musketeers”

Paula Patton, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

Noomi Rapace, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”

Zoe Saldana, “Colombiana”

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

“The Avengers”

“The Hunger Games”

“Mirror Mirror”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

“Wrath of the Titans”



Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Robert Downey, Jr., “The Avengers”

Chris Hemsworth, “The Avengers”

Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Lily Collins, “Mirror Mirror”

Vanessa Hudgens, “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

Scarlett Johansson, “The Avengers”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games”

Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”



Choice Movie: Drama

“Drive”

“The Help”

“The Lucky One”

“The Vow”

“We Bought a Zoo”

Choice Movie Actor: Drama

Matt Damon, “We Bought a Zoo”

Zac Efron, “The Lucky One”

Ryan Gosling, “Drive”

Channing Tatum, “The Vow”

Justin Timberlake, “In Time”

Choice Movie Actress: Drama

Sandra Bullock, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”

Viola Davis, “The Help”

Scarlett Johansson, “We Bought a Zoo”

Rachel McAdams, “The Vow”

Emma Stone, “The Help”

Choice Movie: Comedy

“21 Jump Street”

“American Reunion”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

“The Muppets”

“What to Expect When You”re Expecting”



Choice Movie Actor: Comedy

Jason Biggs, “American Reunion”

Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Jonah Hill, “21 Jump Street”

Chris Rock, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”

Channing Tatum, “21 Jump Street”

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy

Cameron Diaz, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”

Alyson Hannigan, “American Reunion”

Jennifer Lopez, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”

Emma Stone, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Reese Witherspoon, “This Means War”



TELEVISION

Choice TV Show: Drama

“Bones”

“Gossip Girl”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Revenge”

“Touch”



Choice TV Actor: Drama

Penn Badgley, “Gossip Girl”

David Boreanaz, “Bones”

Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”

Kiefer Sutherland, “Touch”

Ed Westwick, “Gossip Girl



Choice TV Actress: Drama

Emily Deschanel, “Bones”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, “Ringer”

Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars”

Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”

Emily VanCamp, “Revenge”



Choice TV Show: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

“Fringe”

“Once Upon a Time”

“Supernatural”

“True Blood”

“The Vampire Diaries”

Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”

Joshua Jackson, “Fringe”

Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”

Ian Somerhalder, “The Vampire Diaries”

Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”



Choice TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi

Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries”

Ginnifer Goodwin, “Once Upon a Time”

Kat Graham, “The Vampire Diaries”

Anna Paquin, “True Blood”

Anna Torv, “Fringe”



Choice TV Show: Action

“Chuck”

“CSI: Miami”

“Hawaii Five-O”

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

“Nikita”



Choice TV Actor: Action

LL Cool J, “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Hawaii Five-O”

Zachary Levi, “Chuck”

Adam Rodriguez, “CSI: Miami”

Shane West, “Nikita”



Choice TV Actress: Action

Lyndsy Fonseca, “Nikita”

Linda Hunt, “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Grace Park, “Hawaii Five-O”

Maggie Q, “Nikita”

Yvonne Strahovski, “Chuck”

Choice TV Show: Comedy

“2 Broke Girls”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“New Girl”



Choice TV Actor: Comedy

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother”

Ashton Kutcher, “Two And a Half Men”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Choice TV Actress: Comedy

Miranda Cosgrove, “iCarly”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Lea Michele, “Glee”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”



Choice TV: Animated Show

“Beavis and Butt-head”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Family Guy”

“Robot Chicken”

“The Simpsons”

Choice TV: Male Personality

Nick Cannon, “America”s Got Talent”

Simon Cowell, THE X FACTOR

Cee Lo Green, “The Voice”

Gordon Ramsay, HELL”S KITCHEN

Steven Tyler, “American Idol”

Choice TV: Female Personality

Christina Aguilera, “The Voice”

Tyra Banks, “America”s Next Top Model”

Carrie Ann Inaba, “Dancing With The Stars”

Jennifer Lopez, “American Idol”

Jessica Simpson, “Fashion Star”



Choice TV: Reality Competition Show

“American Idol”

“America”s Next Top Model”

“Survivor: One World”

“The Voice”

“The X Factor”

Choice TV: Reality Show

“Dance Moms”

“Jersey Shore”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

“Punk”d”

“Tia & Tamera”



Choice TV: Male Reality Star

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, “Jersey Shore” and “The Pauly D Project”

Rob Dyrdek, “Fantasy Factory” and “Ridiculousness”

William Levy, “Dancing With The Stars”

Scotty McCreery, “American Idol”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore”



Choice TV: Female Reality Star

Lauren Alaina, “American Idol”

Melanie Amaro, “The X Factor”

The Kardashians, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

Tia & Tamera Mowry, “Tia & Tamera”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “Jersey Shore”



MUSIC



Choice Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Bruno Mars

Pitbull

Blake Shelton

Choice Female Artist

Adele

Jennifer Lopez

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

Selena Gomez & The Scene

Gym Class Heroes

Lady Antebellum

LMFAO

The Wanted



Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Beyonce

Flo Rida

Nicki Minaj

Pitbull

Kanye West

Choice Rock Group

The Black Keys

Foo Fighters

Foster The People

fun.

Linkin Park



Choice Rock Song

“Lonely Boy,” The Black Keys

“Paradise,” Coldplay

“Pumped Up Kicks,” Foster The People

“We Are Young,” fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

“Somebody That I Used To Know,” Gotye featuring Kimbra



Choice Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Artist

DeadMau5

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Kaskade

Skrillex

Choice Single by a Group

“We Are Young,” fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

“Hit The Lights,” Selena Gomez & The Scene

“Ass Back Home,” Gym Class Heroes featuring Neon Hitch

“Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

“Moves Like Jagger,” Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera

Choice Single by a Female Artist

“Set Fire to the Rain,” Adele

“Stronger,” Kelly Clarkson

“Dance Again,” Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull

“Part of Me,” Katy Perry

“Eyes Open,” Taylor Swift

Choice Single by a Male Artist

“Boyfriend,” Justin Bieber

“Take Care,” Drake featuring Rihanna

“Good Feeling,” Flo Rida

“It Will Rain,” Bruno Mars

“Give Me Everything (Tonight),” Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, AfroJack & Nayer



Choice Male Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Hunter Hayes

Scotty McCreery

Blake Shelton

Choice Female Country Artist

Lauren Alaina

Miranda Lambert

Kellie Pickler

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“Love on Top,” Beyonce

“Take Care,” Drake featuring Rihanna

“Wild Ones,” Flo Rida featuring Sia

“Without You,” David Guetta featuring Usher

“Starships,” Nicki Minaj



Choice Country Song

“Tattoos on This Town,” Jason Aldean

“Crazy Girl,” Eli Young Band

“Storm Warning,” Hunter Hayes

“God Gave Me You,” Blake Shelton

“Sparks Fly,” Taylor Swift



Choice Country Group

The Band Perry

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Rascal Flatts

Thompson Square

FASHION



Choice Fashion Icon: Female

Miley Cyrus

Zooey Deschanel

Jennifer Lopez

Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry

Choice Fashion Icon: Male

Justin Bieber

Chris Colfer

Cee Lo Green

Justin Timberlake

will.i.am



Choice Female Hottie

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Kate Upton

Choice Male Hottie

Justin Bieber

Ryan Gosling

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Pattinson

Ian Somerhalder



SPORTS



Choice Female Athlete

Kelly Clark (Snowboarding)

Maria Sharapova (Tennis)

Hope Solo (Soccer)

Lindsey Vonn (Skiing)

Serena Williams (Tennis)



Choice Male Athlete

David Beckham (Soccer)

Kobe Bryant (Basketball)

Albert Pujols (Baseball)

Tim Tebow (Football)

Shaun White (Snowboarding/Skateboarding/Surfing)



OTHER



Choice Book

“The Hunger Games” trilogy, Suzanne Collins

“The Giver,” Lois Lowry

“The Twilight Saga,” Stephenie Meyer

“Divergent” trilogy, Veronica Roth

“The Lucky One,” Nicholas Sparks

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

Jimmy Fallon

Andy Samberg

Daniel Tosh

Kristen Wiig

Choice Twit

Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

Jimmy Fallon

Demi Lovato

Ryan Seacrest