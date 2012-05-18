‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘American Idol’ lead Teen Choice nominees

The Teen Choice 2012 nominees have been announced and The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” is sitting pretty with six nominations.
Unsurprisingly, “American Idol” and Justin Bieber also made strong showings, nabbing five nominations a piece. The latter is up for both Choice Male Hottie and Choice Twit.
Likewise, there are multiple nominations for such big screen juggernauts as “The Avengers,” “The Hunger Games” and “The Twilight Saga.” George Lucas’ maligned “Red Tails” could even go home a winner. The brand new “What to Expect When You”re Expecting” also picked up four nods.
The Teen Choice Awards celebrate Bieber, Selena Gomez and the other stars that the coveted youth market obsess over — although folks like Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and Robert Downey Jr. are hardly teens.
This year’s new categories include Choice Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Artist. and Choice Book. Aren’t the “Twilight” books way too old to be counted this year? “Breaking Dawn” came out four years ago, but whatever.
The awards show will air live Sunday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET (PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
Here are the nominees:
MOVIES
Choice Movie: Action
“Abduction”
“Act of Valor”
“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
“Red Tails”
“Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”
Choice Movie Actor: Action
Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
Robert Downey, Jr., “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”
Tom Hardy, “Warrior”
Taylor Lautner, “Abduction”
Logan Lerman, “The Three Musketeers”
Choice Movie Actress: Action
Salma Hayek, “Puss in Boots”
Milla Jovovich, “The Three Musketeers”
Paula Patton, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”
Noomi Rapace, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”
Zoe Saldana, “Colombiana”
Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
“The Avengers”
“The Hunger Games”
“Mirror Mirror”
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
“Wrath of the Titans”
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Robert Downey, Jr., “The Avengers”
Chris Hemsworth, “The Avengers”
Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”
Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Lily Collins, “Mirror Mirror”
Vanessa Hudgens, “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”
Scarlett Johansson, “The Avengers”
Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games”
Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”
Choice Movie: Drama
“Drive”
“The Help”
“The Lucky One”
“The Vow”
“We Bought a Zoo”
Choice Movie Actor: Drama
Matt Damon, “We Bought a Zoo”
Zac Efron, “The Lucky One”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Channing Tatum, “The Vow”
Justin Timberlake, “In Time”
Choice Movie Actress: Drama
Sandra Bullock, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Scarlett Johansson, “We Bought a Zoo”
Rachel McAdams, “The Vow”
Emma Stone, “The Help”
Choice Movie: Comedy
“21 Jump Street”
“American Reunion”
“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
“The Muppets”
“What to Expect When You”re Expecting”
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy
Jason Biggs, “American Reunion”
Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Jonah Hill, “21 Jump Street”
Chris Rock, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”
Channing Tatum, “21 Jump Street”
Choice Movie Actress: Comedy
Cameron Diaz, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”
Alyson Hannigan, “American Reunion”
Jennifer Lopez, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”
Emma Stone, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Reese Witherspoon, “This Means War”
TELEVISION
Choice TV Show: Drama
“Bones”
“Gossip Girl”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“Revenge”
“Touch”
Choice TV Actor: Drama
Penn Badgley, “Gossip Girl”
David Boreanaz, “Bones”
Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”
Kiefer Sutherland, “Touch”
Ed Westwick, “Gossip Girl
Choice TV Actress: Drama
Emily Deschanel, “Bones”
Sarah Michelle Gellar, “Ringer”
Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars”
Leighton Meester, “Gossip Girl”
Emily VanCamp, “Revenge”
Choice TV Show: Fantasy/Sci-Fi
“Fringe”
“Once Upon a Time”
“Supernatural”
“True Blood”
“The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi
Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”
Joshua Jackson, “Fringe”
Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”
Ian Somerhalder, “The Vampire Diaries”
Paul Wesley, “The Vampire Diaries”
Choice TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi
Nina Dobrev, “The Vampire Diaries”
Ginnifer Goodwin, “Once Upon a Time”
Kat Graham, “The Vampire Diaries”
Anna Paquin, “True Blood”
Anna Torv, “Fringe”
Choice TV Show: Action
“Chuck”
“CSI: Miami”
“Hawaii Five-O”
“NCIS: Los Angeles”
“Nikita”
Choice TV Actor: Action
LL Cool J, “NCIS: Los Angeles”
Daniel Dae Kim, “Hawaii Five-O”
Zachary Levi, “Chuck”
Adam Rodriguez, “CSI: Miami”
Shane West, “Nikita”
Choice TV Actress: Action
Lyndsy Fonseca, “Nikita”
Linda Hunt, “NCIS: Los Angeles”
Grace Park, “Hawaii Five-O”
Maggie Q, “Nikita”
Yvonne Strahovski, “Chuck”
Choice TV Show: Comedy
“2 Broke Girls”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Glee”
“Modern Family”
“New Girl”
Choice TV Actor: Comedy
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Chris Colfer, “Glee”
Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother”
Ashton Kutcher, “Two And a Half Men”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Choice TV Actress: Comedy
Miranda Cosgrove, “iCarly”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”
Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”
Lea Michele, “Glee”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Choice TV: Animated Show
“Beavis and Butt-head”
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Family Guy”
“Robot Chicken”
“The Simpsons”
Choice TV: Male Personality
Nick Cannon, “America”s Got Talent”
Simon Cowell, THE X FACTOR
Cee Lo Green, “The Voice”
Gordon Ramsay, HELL”S KITCHEN
Steven Tyler, “American Idol”
Choice TV: Female Personality
Christina Aguilera, “The Voice”
Tyra Banks, “America”s Next Top Model”
Carrie Ann Inaba, “Dancing With The Stars”
Jennifer Lopez, “American Idol”
Jessica Simpson, “Fashion Star”
Choice TV: Reality Competition Show
“American Idol”
“America”s Next Top Model”
“Survivor: One World”
“The Voice”
“The X Factor”
Choice TV: Reality Show
“Dance Moms”
“Jersey Shore”
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”
“Punk”d”
“Tia & Tamera”
Choice TV: Male Reality Star
Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, “Jersey Shore” and “The Pauly D Project”
Rob Dyrdek, “Fantasy Factory” and “Ridiculousness”
William Levy, “Dancing With The Stars”
Scotty McCreery, “American Idol”
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore”
Choice TV: Female Reality Star
Lauren Alaina, “American Idol”
Melanie Amaro, “The X Factor”
The Kardashians, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”
Tia & Tamera Mowry, “Tia & Tamera”
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “Jersey Shore”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Bruno Mars
Pitbull
Blake Shelton
Choice Female Artist
Adele
Jennifer Lopez
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
Selena Gomez & The Scene
Gym Class Heroes
Lady Antebellum
LMFAO
The Wanted
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Beyonce
Flo Rida
Nicki Minaj
Pitbull
Kanye West
Choice Rock Group
The Black Keys
Foo Fighters
Foster The People
fun.
Linkin Park
Choice Rock Song
“Lonely Boy,” The Black Keys
“Paradise,” Coldplay
“Pumped Up Kicks,” Foster The People
“We Are Young,” fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
“Somebody That I Used To Know,” Gotye featuring Kimbra
Choice Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Artist
DeadMau5
David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kaskade
Skrillex
Choice Single by a Group
“We Are Young,” fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
“Hit The Lights,” Selena Gomez & The Scene
“Ass Back Home,” Gym Class Heroes featuring Neon Hitch
“Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
“Moves Like Jagger,” Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera
Choice Single by a Female Artist
“Set Fire to the Rain,” Adele
“Stronger,” Kelly Clarkson
“Dance Again,” Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull
“Part of Me,” Katy Perry
“Eyes Open,” Taylor Swift
Choice Single by a Male Artist
“Boyfriend,” Justin Bieber
“Take Care,” Drake featuring Rihanna
“Good Feeling,” Flo Rida
“It Will Rain,” Bruno Mars
“Give Me Everything (Tonight),” Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, AfroJack & Nayer
Choice Male Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Hunter Hayes
Scotty McCreery
Blake Shelton
Choice Female Country Artist
Lauren Alaina
Miranda Lambert
Kellie Pickler
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“Love on Top,” Beyonce
“Take Care,” Drake featuring Rihanna
“Wild Ones,” Flo Rida featuring Sia
“Without You,” David Guetta featuring Usher
“Starships,” Nicki Minaj
Choice Country Song
“Tattoos on This Town,” Jason Aldean
“Crazy Girl,” Eli Young Band
“Storm Warning,” Hunter Hayes
“God Gave Me You,” Blake Shelton
“Sparks Fly,” Taylor Swift
Choice Country Group
The Band Perry
Eli Young Band
Lady Antebellum
Rascal Flatts
Thompson Square
FASHION
Choice Fashion Icon: Female
Miley Cyrus
Zooey Deschanel
Jennifer Lopez
Nicki Minaj
Katy Perry
Choice Fashion Icon: Male
Justin Bieber
Chris Colfer
Cee Lo Green
Justin Timberlake
will.i.am
Choice Female Hottie
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Kate Upton
Choice Male Hottie
Justin Bieber
Ryan Gosling
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Pattinson
Ian Somerhalder
SPORTS
Choice Female Athlete
Kelly Clark (Snowboarding)
Maria Sharapova (Tennis)
Hope Solo (Soccer)
Lindsey Vonn (Skiing)
Serena Williams (Tennis)
Choice Male Athlete
David Beckham (Soccer)
Kobe Bryant (Basketball)
Albert Pujols (Baseball)
Tim Tebow (Football)
Shaun White (Snowboarding/Skateboarding/Surfing)
OTHER
Choice Book
“The Hunger Games” trilogy, Suzanne Collins
“The Giver,” Lois Lowry
“The Twilight Saga,” Stephenie Meyer
“Divergent” trilogy, Veronica Roth
“The Lucky One,” Nicholas Sparks
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
Jimmy Fallon
Andy Samberg
Daniel Tosh
Kristen Wiig
Choice Twit
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
Jimmy Fallon
Demi Lovato
Ryan Seacrest
