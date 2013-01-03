‘The Voice’ coach Adam Levine to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

01.03.13 6 years ago

Fans of “The Voice” will have another reason to tune into NBC on January 26.

“The Voice” coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will bring his good looks and golden pipes to “Saturday Night Live” as he makes his hosting debut on the show that night. 

Although Levine is sure to break into one once or twice, that week’s musical act will be rising hip hop star Kendrick Lamar, whose debut album “good kidd m.A.A.d. City” recently went gold. 

The news follows the announcement that the January 19th season debut will be hosted by “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence and feature The Lumineers as the musical guest. 

