‘The Walking Dead’ acquires two new cast members

10.12.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

“The Walking Dead” have some new humans to watch out for.

Josh McDermitt (“Retired at 35”) is joining the hit AMC show as Dr. Eugene Porter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He’ll be joined by “Southland” star Michael Cudlitz as Sgt. Abraham Ford, as first reported by TV Line.

The latter actor surprised the audience at the New York Comic-Con on Saturday, appearing in full costume for the show’s panel presentation.

In the Image comics written by the show’s exec producer Robert Kirkman, Eugene (who was a high school science teacher before the outbreak). and former Army Sgt. Abraham Ford (Cudlitz) travel the zombie-infested wasteland with Rosita (newcomer Christian Serratos), before meeting up with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his ragtag band of survivors.

“The Walking Dead” also stars Lauren Cohan, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus and Emily Kinney.

Season 4 kicks off tomorrow, Sunday, October 13 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT on AMC. 
 

