‘The Walking Dead’s’ Glen Mazzara Creating ‘Omen’ Follow-Up For Lifetime

(CBR) Former “Walking Dead” showrunner Glen Mazzara is developing a follow-up to the 1976 horror classic “The Omen” for Lifetime as part of his overall deal with Fox Television Studios.

The Live Feed reports the drama, called “Damien,” will center on the boy from the film who, now as an adult, must face the reality of who he is: the Antichrist. As the website notes, the project signals a dramatic shift for the cable channel, whose programming typically targets female viewers.

Mazzara, who will write the script and produce through his 44 Strong Productions, was named showrunner of “The Walking Dead” following the surprise firing of Frank Darabont midway through production of Season 2. He steered the hit AMC drama until the end of the third season, when he parted with the network following “a difference of opinion about where the show should be going forward.”

A television veteran, Mazzara has worked on such series as “Nash Bridges,” “The Shield,” “Crash” and “Hawthorne.”