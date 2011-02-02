The White Stripes call it quits

The White Stripes have officially disbanded.

The announcement comes after a few years of other projects from Jack White and a complete disappearance on Meg White’s part.

In a statement posted on the White Stripes website, the duo said that they are “feeling fine and in good health,” but for many reasons, they will discontinue in order “to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band and have it stay that way.”

It’s worth noting that Jack’s Third Man Records imprint — which has ties to Warner Bros. distribution — will continue to release rare material from the blues/rock ‘n’ roll group.

The White Stripes last released studio set “Icky Thump” in 2007 and a live/concert album “Under Great White Northern Lights” with an accompanying film last year.

Jack has contributed to several other projects like the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather, plus film appearances and production on Third Man sets. Meg took off from touring, on and off, due to acute anxiety issues, some of which were captured in “Northern Lights.”

The complete statement from the band is below.

Can’t say this entirely surprises me — it seems that the band was reaching and aching for some new sonic direction in their last two efforts, and strained to grow as a group with Meg’s abilities and Jack’s increasingly busy and budding schedule. I hope for nothing but the best — and look forward to a reunion at some gigantic music festival in the future. I mean, that’s where this is all headed, isn’t it?

Regardless, congratulations to many years of multiple hits, groundbreaking rock and electric live shows. Millions of records sold, you deserve to move on on your own terms.

The White Stripes would like to announce that today, February 2nd, 2011, their band has officially ended and will make no further new recordings or perform live.

The reason is not due to artistic differences or lack of wanting to continue, nor any health issues as both Meg an Jack are feeling fine and in good health.

It is for a myriad of reasons, but mostly to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band and have it stay that way.

Meg and Jack want to thank every one of their fans and admirers for the incredible support they have given throughout the 13 plus years of The White Stripes” intense and incredible career.

Third Man Records will continue to put out unreleased live and studio recordings from The White Stripes in their Vault subscription record club, as well as through regular channels.

Both Meg and Jack hope this decision isn”t met with sorrow by their fans but that it is seen as a positive move done out of respect for the art and music that the band has created. It is also done with the utmost respect to those fans who”ve shared in those creations, with their feelings considered greatly.

With that in mind the band have this to say:

“The White Stripes do not belong to Meg and Jack anymore. The White Stripes belong to you now and you can do with it whatever you want. The beauty of art and music is that it can last forever if people want it to. Thank you for sharing this experience. Your involvement will never be lost on us and we are truly grateful.”

Sincerely,â€¨Meg and Jack Whiteâ€¨The White Stripes