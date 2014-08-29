‘The Wil Wheaton Project’ canceled by Syfy

08.29.14 4 years ago

“The Wil Wheaton Project” canceled by Syfy
Wil Wheaton related the story of the cancelation of his show, which debuted in May, on his blog. He got the news via a cell phone call from a Syfy exec: “Ultimately, he told me, the executives in New York just didn”t think we had enough viewers to justify more episodes. I didn”t say anything about the total lack of promotion off the network, or point out that our ratings were on par with The Soup, or that ratings are always lower in summer than the fall.”

