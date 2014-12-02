“The Wire's” full-screen episodes get a high-def widescreen remastering

HBO will unveil a remastered high-def version of the classic series on Jan. 5, with all 60 square-shaped episodes revamped to fit tightly on rectangular television sets. HBO will celebrate the remastering by marathoning the entire series. As a press release notes, “The entire series has been beautifully re-mastered in 16×9 Full-Frame HD from more than 8,000 reels of original 35mm camera negative, allowing for a tighter fit on widescreen TVs and computer/tablet screens. The original negatives were scanned, edited, dust-busted and color-corrected with great care and attention taken to stay true to the look and feel of the original Standard-Definition 4×3 version.” PLUS: David Simon endorses the remastering, explains the differences you'll see in the new version: “There are scenes that clearly improve in HD and in the widescreen format. But, there are things that are not improved.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus replaces Amy Poehler as the new face of Old Navy

The “Veep” star will appear in ads directed by Roman Coppola. PLUS: Watch Louis-Dreyfus' 1st Old Navy ad.

“Agent Carter” to debut with a 2-hour premiere

The new Marvel series will debut on Jan. 6 from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Bill Cosby”s rape allegations inspires a play: “The Bill Cosby Assault”

“The Bill Cosby Assault” is set to debut at next year”s Philadelphia Fringe festival with plans to “tell the stories of the accusers and the skeptics through monologues, readings, dramatizations, movement and multimedia.”

Natalie Zea to play Jason Jones” wife on TBS” vacation comedy pilot

She”ll co-star on the comedy from “Daily Show” couple Jones and Samantha Bee.

Sandra Oh has already forgotten how to spell her “Grey”s Anatomy” character”s name

After tweeting about “Christina,” Oh corrected herself: “Uhhh, CRistina, CRistina! Duh.”

Disney XD renews “The 7D”

The “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”-inspired cartoon will return for a 2nd season.

“The Flash”-“Arrow” crossover kicks off tonight

Exec producer Greg Berlanti says of the two-night crossover event: “One of the things I like to do with the shows is to honor the DNA of comic books, and at least in my experience, comic books are the originators of the crossovers and the mash-ups.”

“The Wonder Years” memorabilia enters the Smithsonian

The cast reunited once again today to donate items to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

Steven Weber is headed to “iZombie”

The “NCIS: New Orleans” star will appear in two episodes of the CW series.

“The Good Wife” nabs Ed Asner

The 85-year-old actor will play a Democratic mega-donor in a guest appearance.

Nickelodeon renews “Henry Danger” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”

“Henry Danger”s” 1st season has been extended by six episodes to a total of 26, plus a 20-episode 2nd season.

Fox buys “Happy Endings” creator”s “Frauds” comedy

“Marry Me”s” David Caspe”s next series revolves around a family of two-bit criminals.