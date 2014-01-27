Theater owners establish new guidelines for trailers and posters for upcoming movies

If you’re going to establish new rules about the content of movie trailers, can we start with some sort of agreement about not including any shots from the last 45 minutes of the film?
The National Association Of Theater Owners has had rules in place about the content and length of movie trailers for quite a while, allowing a few exceptions per year. One of those rules held the running time of a trailer to under 2:30, but it appears they’ve decided that trailers are too long in general now, and they’re reducing the maximum running time by thirty full seconds.
What I find most interesting is the idea that they’re setting a new rule about how early you can start advertising a film. Right now, it is not uncommon to see teaser trailers a full year ahead of a movie’s release, especially if you’re talking about giant summer blockbusters. The new rule would establish that no trailer can be released more than five months before a film’s release date, while marketing materials like posters and standees would be held to a mere four months before a film’s arrival in theaters.
Each distributor will be given two exemptions per year on each of the rules, so I would imagine you’ll see studios pick one film from each major season to release early and to cut at longer than 2 minutes. If you’re Disney, and you know you’ve got “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” coming, that’s going to be the thing you bet big on, and the same is true of “Star Wars Episode VII.” So there are the two exemptions for 2015, and every other film, you have to market within the far more conservative restrictions that NATO is suggesting.
The new guidelines will take effect for any film being released after October 1, 2014, and according to the article in the Hollywood Reporter, this move was made at the behest of theater owners who feel like they have no control over the marketing done inside their theaters. If each trailer is 2:30 and you have seven or eight trailers in front of a film, that can be as long as 20 minutes an audience is sitting and waiting before their film begins after the actual start-time.
As with the old trailer “rules,” these are guidelines, and there’s no way for NATO to enforce them with punishments. Studios have certainly played along in the past, though, and I would imagine we’ll see a shift in strategy from all of the major distributors as a result of this. On giant movies, there are all sorts of ways studios try to get your attention, like the 25 different magazine covers over the course of 25 hours that Empire and Bryan Singer are in the middle of right now for “X-Men: Days Of Future Past,” but it seems like it’s a fine line between hype and annoyance.
Tell me what you guys think… is the length of a trailer the main issue? Are there any other guidelines you think studios should start to follow regarding the content of movie trailers? Or do you like things the way they work right now?
Length is absolutely not a problem. It’s the number of trailers and that’s entirely up to the exhibitor, except for usually one or two trailers which have been “attached” to the print, digital or otherwise. Look at the Arclight chain in Southern California. They show three trailers in front of every movie, period. Personally, I’d be happy with 4 or 5, but there’s no reason that every other theater chain couldn’t show less trailers than they currently do.
I understand the time limit restriction more than the length restriction. 5 months seems a little extreme, though. 9 months seems more reasonable.
I’m with you regarding content restrictions. I don’t want to see anything from the third act in a trailer, ever.
I may be in the minority, but I don’t mind a bunch of trailers. Just like any movie, I really enjoy a good trailer, while a bad one is insufferable. 20-25 minutes of trailers don’t bother me, most of the time. Shrug.
If they’re going to show up on the internet anyway, what’s the point of NATO restrictions? And the now shorter trailers will now include 5-10 seconds of “SEE THE FULL TRAILER AT OUR WEBSITE/FACEBOOK/TWITTER/FRIENDSTER PAGE!”
If theaters want to ingratiate themselves to viewers, they should start putting the actual start time once trailers are done. I’m more likely to get to the theater early *(and have time to buy the most marked up consumer goods in western society at the concession stand) if I know the film will start 6 minutes after the printed time, as opposed to being ten minutes late to the movie and then realizing i’ve only missed the commercials the theater chains put in and 2 trailers.
This world needs fewer rules, not more.
No complaints here….personally,I wish they’d go even further.
Limit the amount of trailers shown before a movie.
And like you said, limit the footage shown from later in the movie.
I don’t care how long the trailers are (agree with what Extraneous_Ed said – good ones, good, bad ones, bad, no matter the length).
I’m good with 10-15 minutes of trailers… seems to have been the ‘standard’ for a long, long time.
I’ve recently seen a couple films that started 24 minutes after the posted start time. That’s too long and is grumpy-making for me. I don’t want to start PLANNING on arriving late, because of course the one time you COUNT on well-it’s-going-to-be-more-than-twenty-minutes, that’s when it won’t be.
Theaters need to worry about improving the in-theater experience instead of regulating promotion. Texting, talking, poor sound, late arrivals and terrible seats are why people don’t like going to the movies as much anymore. Not a few minutes of trailers.
Considering that older trailers from the 70’s and 80’s could be over 3 minutes long, I’m not sure length is the problem, per se.
Here’s the thing I want: better content.
Your trailer can be 2 minutes long, it can be 1 minute long, just find the thing that will hook me and make me want to see your film.
If your trailer need to be 3 minutes for that, fine. If your trailer needs to only show 1.5 minutes of a great scene to hook me, but then you stuff in another minute of bullshit, you’ve probably lost me.
One of the best trailers I can remember seeing over the last 10 years was the teaser trailer for Goblet of Fire. Yes, I was going to see that film anyway, but the trailer was very ORIGINAL.
In 2 second flashes, we’re shown each of our three principle leads from the first Harry Potter film through Azkaban and then how they look in GoF. It’s an amazing visual experience, seeing them grow over the course of the series thus far, set to the best queue from Williams’ final score for the series, and then after that, is the set-up for the film: Tri-Wizard Tournament, brief glimpses of Cedric, Fleur, and Krum, followed by Harry in the maze, under water, facing down the Horntail. Cut to black, with Hedwig’s theme playing and Dumbledore speaking an important line from the film.
THAT is a great trailer. Not one ounce of fat. Not a second of wasted time. It doesn’t even reach 1.5 minutes.
When cutting trailers, teasers or full, that’s the example everyone should use.
Here’s the link to check it out for yourselves:
[www.youtube.com]
So basically online trailers are just going to become more important? Is this just a slow news day?
It’s not terribly sexy, but the relationship between vendors and exhibitors is fascinating at the moment. I love hearing about this kind of thing.
The timing thing is really weird to me. Interstellar had a really nice teaser that included the text ‘one year from now’. I thought it was a very effective way to create awareness and excitement for the film.
We’re 9-10 months out and my parents, who are in their 60s, are pumped for Interstellar. I’m not sure why NATO would want to do anything that might compromise that.
If I was cutting a trailer, my rules would be: include any plot or dialogue from the first third of the film; include any action sequences from the first 2/3 of the film; and show nothing at all from the last third.
Even if it’s just a drama or regular comedy, just replace ‘action scenes’ with ‘pretty imagery’.
I’d be much happier if they were capping the NUMBER of trailers shown. This is about making more time for soda and car commercials. Theater owners continue to hasten their extinction. Now theaters will be semi-irrelevant in tentpole marketing because the trailers will debut online months before they hit theaters.
The 6 minutes of ads, 6-10 minutes of trailers infront of movies is getting a tad silly. Of course, I generally show up 10 minutes (sometimes 15!) after the start time of a film anyway and I still see, like, 2 or maybe 3 trailers when I sit down. That length between the start time on the ticket and the start time of the movie is really too darn long. Of course, just probably just means less movie trailers and more car and soda and cell phone ads so it probably won’t make a dent between ticket start time & actual start time.
Trailers aren’t the problem. A lot of trailers are better than the actual movie. Based on Colin Farrell’s spotty track record, the gorgeous trailer to “Winter’s Tale” is all but guaranteed to be better than the final product. For me, frequency breeds contempt. I had seen the trailer to Ben Stiller’s “Secret Life of Walter Mitty” so many times, I was hoping it would bomb in a big way.
Trailers don’t concern me. I only go to the theater when a movie really suits me, and that’s not that often, to be honest. I can go to You Tube and watch trailers all day long.
So, rather that adhering to rules set down by theaters, why don’t we just ignore them and go directly to the customer and offer the movies day and date digitally for everyone to enjoy from the best theaters around, your own living rooms. :)
As someone who theater hops on occasion I must admit that trailers can be really troublesome. When I went to see Gravity in October they showed 27 minutes of trailers! I missed the first few minutes of my next movie and couldn’t complain to anyone since I was hopping…sigh…
In all honesty though, trailers used to be one of the best parts of going to the movies, but nowadays I have seen every trailer online long before I reach the theater so I’m not sure I need them anymore in that setting. Trailers before movies are the equivalent of video stores–they have been supplanted by the internet and are losing their relevancy.
Wait… your complaint is that a movie with a lot of trailers made you late for a movie that you were sneaking into and not paying for?
To each their own, friend. But, I’m not feeling sympathy for you on that account.
Trevor–I was being sarcastic. Be silly for a non-paying customer to complain about most anything.
I’d rather sit through 8 trailers at 2:30 a piece than I would the insufferable promo material that theaters run these days.
These are usually these promotional “behind the scenes” looks at television shows or upcoming movies. Peppered in between ads for cellphone companies or soft drinks.
That type of programming bothers me no end. I’ll take a long block of trailers any day of the week.
I used to love trailers, but like anything, too much of a good thing ruined it. When I go to the local theater, I routinely count 7-9 trailers before the movie starts. It’s gotten so bad that if I know a movie isn’t going to be packed, I’ll show up ten minutes late to avoid them.
One more reason I’m at the point where I would rather drive forty minutes to the KC Drafthouse where they limit the number of trailers than walk the five minutes to my own theater.
Personally, I make it a practice to arrive at the theater late enough to miss most or all of the ads and trailers, all of which I find quite offensive (particularly the sound level of the trailers). I’m quite happy with trailers being shorter and closer to the release date.
I want to know when the curtain is I. E. The feature
Not trailers and particularly not sales presentations for cars soft drinks and hotels.run all that you want but before the published start time of the feature