Thelma And Louise, Inventors Of The Selfie, Recreate Iconic Photo Two Decades Later

Bless you Susan Sarandon. Thanks to her, we can now finally put to the bed the idea that Millennials are inherently more narcissistic than previous generations. Clearly, selfie culture has existed for decades.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You know if they remade 'Thelma and Louise' – side note, please don't – they'd be Instagramming the hell out their adventures. #BonnieAndClyde #RoadTrip #YOLO Girl no, retake that I look like I have six chins. You gotta SMIZE!