Thelma And Louise, Inventors Of The Selfie, Recreate Iconic Photo Two Decades Later

Bless you Susan Sarandon. Thanks to her, we can now finally put to the bed the idea that Millennials are inherently more narcissistic than previous generations. Clearly, selfie culture has existed for decades.
Inventors of the #selfie at it again. #ThelmaAndLouise pic.twitter.com/1yvbF8j4fF
– Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 19, 2014
You know if they remade 'Thelma and Louise' – side note, please don't – they'd be Instagramming the hell out their adventures. #BonnieAndClyde #RoadTrip #YOLO Girl no, retake that I look like I have six chins. You gotta SMIZE!
Geena Davis is awesomely cute, pretty and very darn sexy. Holding up her age well. Im not a fan too much of Susan but they make a good team. I always wondered what became of “Commander IN Chief”, that was a damn good show and gave The West Wing a run for their money. Being Hellary was fixing to run for POTUS they may have had something to do with the pull of the show.
still is a great movie, thanks to you both.