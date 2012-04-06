Theraflu, PETA and Kim Kardashian respond to Kanye West’s new track

Kanye West’s new track with DJ Khaled on “Theraflu” has people talking — specifically, those mentioned in the song itself.

Kim Kardashian, the lady love of Kanye West’s verse, wasted no time in booking some TV sit-down with the “Today” show, a day after her date — er, “date?” — with the famed rapper. Er, “date.” Dang, what’s the official fameballing vernacular party line here?

“I completely respect and understand that you have to ask these questions,” Kardashian told Ann Curry, “but as I’ve said before, Kanye and I have been friends for years… You never know what the future holds or where my life will take me. So… I like the song.”

Of course it’s of total coincidence that West and Kardashian were out together within 24 hours of the song’s release too. Courtship is complicated, folks.

Meanwhile, the song’s cold syrup namesake was a little more clear on their relationship to Ye.

“We in no way endorse or approve of the references or use of the image and likeness of Theraflu in this manner,” a Theraflu representative told TMZ.

And PETA had it’s own reaction to West’ line, “Someone tell PETA my mink is dragging on the floor.” A spokesperson took aim at the rapper’s sense of style, according to the Wall Street Journal: “What’s draggin’ on the floor is Kanye’s reputation as a man with no empathy for animals or human beings. He’s a great musician but doesn’t seem to have the fashion sense to design anything more than caveman costumes.”