Listen: Kanye West and DJ Khaled serve bad medicine on new track ‘Theraflu’

So is it any coincidence that the tabloids are full of photos of Kim Kardashian leaving Kanye West”s house this morning after an apparent sleep-over the day after West and DJ Khaled drop “Theraflu,” a hard-driving track in which West declares his love for Kardashian? Of course it”s not.

The percolating track opens with one of two references, perhaps, to Mase”s “Lookin” At Me,” before dissolving into the namechecking: Anna Wintour, “Project Runway,” Jay-Z, West”s label, G.O.O.D., Roc Nation, and Wiz Khalifa, who is now engaged to West”s old flame, Amber Rose.

Listen here. It’s getting taken down quickly by Universal Music Group at most sites, ChartAttack’s link still works, for now…

It”s a regular soap opera episode in “Theraflu,” full of NSFW language and about 15 mentions of the N word. But most of the interest will center on Kardashian as West raps: And the whole industry want to fuck your old chick/Only n**** I got respect for is Wiz/And I”ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the time she had fell in love with him.” Is it possible the Kim is a reference to the mother of a few of his children? We doubt it… it”s better press for it to be Kardashian, who, apparently, has the ability to stay single for less than a nanosecond. The theme? You take on West and you will lose at every turn… and need some “Theraflu.”

It”s a big week for West fans, as it looks like we”ll get another track from West on Friday when he drops the track “Mercy,” supposedly the first single from his new album, “G.O.O.D. Friday.” We got another track from DJ Khaled last week, when “Take It to the Head,” featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne dropped.

No word on which artist”s album this song will appear, although West tweeted the cover art this morning and it looked like it was from the same artist who did the painting for “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” West, who has been a hesitant and seldom tweeter since his January outburst, has not commented on the song. DJ Khaled has Tweeted constantly today, but primarily about “Take It to the Head.”

