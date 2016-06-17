What you never knew about ‘Alien’, but wish you did

06.17.16 2 years ago

Earlier this week we brought you all of the facts that you never knew about the Predator, now we do the same with that monsters crossover rival, the Alien Xenomorph. 

Well, it's really a look at the Alien franchise on the whole. Ridley Scott – the director behind the first in the series — brings us the next with the Prometheus sequel/Alien prequel Alien: Covenant in August of 2017.

For now, here is everything you never knew about Alien.

Snuggle up and take a look in the video at the top of this page.

