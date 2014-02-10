14 Things We Learned From The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sneak Peek

Earlier today HBO released a fifteen minute (!!) sneak peek into season four of ‘Game of Thrones’. With that much time, the video is a meaty set of interviews with the actors and director interspersed with scenes from the upcoming episodes. Fast cuts of characters fighting, characters reacting and fantastic new set pieces flashed by in quick succession, making it difficult to discern exactly what we were seeing.

But that’s what the Internet is for. Nice try, ‘Game of Thrones’ behind-the-scenes editors, but we were able to parse out the best reveals from your tease. Hopefully this knowledge will hold us over until the April 6th premiere.