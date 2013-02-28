Thirty Seconds To Mars launches new tune ‘Up In The Air’ in space

02.28.13 5 years ago

Thirty Seconds To Mars is launching its new single, “Up In The Air,” literally.

On Friday (March 1), the Jared Leto-led band will be in Florida to watch the launch of SpaceX”s cargo mission to the International Space Station. The capsule will carry 1,200 pounds of cargo and a copy of the group”s new tune. 

On March 18, the band will travel to Houston to NASA”s Mission Control, to conduct a Q&A with Tom Marshburn, an astronaut on the flight, which will be broadcast live on the band”s website.  The song will premiere later that day and be for sale on March 19.

“Up In The Air” is the single from the band”s fourth studio album, which will come out later this year. It is the follow-up to 2009’s  “This Is War.”  “Artifact,” a documentary about the making of “This Is War,” will screen at SXSW on March 13. The film won the People”s Choice documentary award at last year”s Toronto International Film Festival.


 

Around The Web

TAGSJARED LETOSpaceXthirty seconds to marsThis Is WarUP IN THE AIR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP