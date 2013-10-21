Annotating the totally insane bootleg ‘Drive’ DVD

Anyone picking up a bootleg copy of “Drive” in China based solely on its cover is bound to be in for a really big surprise. Helicopters? Explosions? Semi-automatic weapons? The only way this thing could be more misleading is if it contained an image of Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan standing under a broken umbrella, drenched and making hilariously goofy frowny faces. (Um, that’s totally a romantic comedy trope, right?)

Check out the insanity:

