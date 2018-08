Please study this perfect photo of Margaret Cho, the breakout star of the 2015 Golden Globes, and fetching Hollywood ingenue Meryl Streep. They should be a comedy team, and this here is their grand debut. Cho played a North Korean reporter-general inspired by Kim Jong-un, and Meryl Streep was the star he needed a picture with. Here is their charming portrait. Let's call up the Louvre and ask where they want it.

(Time)