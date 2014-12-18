This is war: ‘Orphan Black’ gets a trailer and premiere date for Season 3

Now that the Screen Actors Guild* has recognized the juggling act Tatiana Maslany performs on “Orphan Black” with her first nomination for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series” it”s time to look forward to the new season.
To that end, BBC released the first trailer for Season 3, complete with a premiere date.
With the introduction of male clones, audiences are in for double the intrigue. But where is Rachel? Perhaps we”re to believe she didn”t survive her run in with a pencil? How many of Crastor”s boys will we meet? And with all this Greek mythology, does that mean Project Pollux will eventually come to light?
*Originally this was Golden Globe nomination but alas, that was LAST year.
The Clone Club returns on April 18, 2015.
