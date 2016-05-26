This Star Wars Celebration Art Reveals New Canon From ‘Rogue One’

Europe's Star Wars Celebration is taking place at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre in the UK this year and with their new promotional art revealed we get a closer look at the cast and characters of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well as something to remind us just how great Star Wars: The Force Awakens was.

Guests of Star Wars Celebration will include Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Lucafilm President Kathleen Kennedy but it's a pretty good bet you'll be seeing more familiar faces considering Star Wars: Episode VIII is filming nearby.

As for Rogue One, so far we've gotten a pretty great trailer but everything else we know we got from leaks. There was that interesting tidbit from Germany's toy fair earlier this year then there were images of the the Rebels and the Empire from a visual guide which Disney later told us was from a leak and contained some incorrect information. One of Rogue One's actors, Hannibal's Mads Mikkelsen, was even spilling some details without fear of repercussions.

Finally, some officially images we can work with. Here's the key art which, if I do say so myself, would look lovely on anyones' wall. You've got Star Wars: The Force Awakens sitting pretty up top with Rogue One fighting it out on the bottom.

/Film has the hi-res version here if you're interested. The art actually debuted on Lucasfilm's new The Star Wars Show and they were nice enough to zoom into some of the image and give us the exact names of a few of the things. For instance.

Death Troopers (two words), seen in the Rogue One trailer

A Shoretrooper (one word), who is apparently stationed in Hawaii.

And finally, the AT-ACT (which I will be pronouncing like a Mars Attacks alien thankyouverymuch) stands for “all terrain armored cargo transport.” So there you have it. What do you think of these new reveals?