This Week In New Music: Nick Cave, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Jamie Lidell, Sallie Ford

Listen to new music out this week, from Sallie Ford, Nick Cave, Samantha Crain, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Iceage, Lusine and Sin Fang.

I’ve frothed over Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside many times before, and their new album “Untamed Beast” has me in a damned-near tizzy. It was released on Tuesday, and you can stream it in all it’s full-throated, big bassy, dumbfounding glory here.

In case you missed it, I’ve been trying to give away an autographed vinyl copy of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds‘ new album “Push the Sky Away,” so help me. In the meantime, you can hear that whole damn, somewhat understated (for Cave) effort right here.

Oklahoma-based, folk-inspired rocker Samantha Crain has another new one, too. “Kid Face” not only has a delightful name, but a sparse-but-lush arrangement around her trove of lyrics. She gets wiser with age, and at 26 with three albums and one EP, I can’t wait to hear more and more. Hear “Kid Face” in whole here.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy is putting something out every other week, which means every other every other week my heart breaks with good music. He and longtime collabo Dawn McCarthy made a whole album of Everly Brothers covers, “What the Brothers Sang,” and released this week. KCRW has the whole stream here.

Copenhagen punk-rockers Iceage put out their second full-length “You’re Nothing” out through Matador this week. It sounds like hormones on fire, so here’s “Ecstacy” in case you thought you had your sh*t together.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jamie Lidell has all these sneaky, sexy dance songs fitted in-between seasoned funk freak-outs, and his new, self-titled album has plenty of both. And the video “You Naked” is both. MySpace has his whole damn album streaming, and — I swear to God — if it didn’t take me five different tries to try and establish a new damn profile on the damn new damn MySpace, I’d recommend you listen to it there. Alas. So here’s just the video.

Ghostly put out one of my favorite albums last year — Matthew Dear’s “Beams” — so it doesn’t surprise me they have something else that I love this early into 2013. Check out this chilly action from electronica mastermind Lusine, called “Another Tomorrow.”

The first time I listened to Sin Fang‘s organized, noisy kum-ba-ya “Flowers,” I was like, “no… wait, let me hear that again.” Then it was like, “huh.” Then, “I got this,” and now, “Listen to this loveable nonsense.”