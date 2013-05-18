This week in Superhero Movies: ‘Iron Man 3′ joins the billionaires’ club

Even with half of Hollywood soaking up the sun and international art film scene in Cannes, and audiences worldwide flocking to “Star Trek Into Darkness,” there’s still plenty of superhero movie news for fans to catch up on. Heroes old and new will be hitting the big screen in the near (or not-so-near) future, and this is our weekly roundup of all the latest buzz on films like “The Avengers 2,” “Man of Steel,” “The Incredibles 2,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and more.

Let’s get to it:



“The Hulk”

Things are looking up for another stand-alone film, possibly starring Mark Ruffalo, according to Marvel’s Kevin Feige.

“Doctor Strange”

Feige also thinks the mystical character might star in a Phase Three solo film. It could be movie magic.

“The Avengers 2”

Unsurprisingly, Joss Whedon has made it official: Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch are joining the line-up of the superhero sequel. Who do you want to see play the super-siblings?

“Iron Man 3”

$1 billion and counting.

“The Incredibles 2”

It’s a longshot, and if it happens, it won’t be for at least a few years, but writer-director Brad Bird is certainly interested in creating a sequel for Pixar.

“Man of Steel”

A new behind-the-scenes video of the Superman reboot features some cool new footage.



“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Director Bryan Singer has tweeted new set photos of Nicholas Hoult (Beast) and Mr. Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) having a handsome contest.

“Red 3”

While they’re not quite superheroes, the gun-toting retirees of the “Red” films are based on the comic book series. The second film won’t be released until June, but The Hollywood Reporter says that Summit is already working on part 3.