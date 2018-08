Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This video. THIS video!

Here are some Michigan kids performing Weezer's “Undone (The Sweater Song)” at a talent show. You can sense it's about to go off the rails. You don't know how. You just know. Then it does, and suddenly you're transported back to seventh grade and trying to slow-dance with the cutest thang from homeroom. Oh god. Just, oh god. Bless.

Side note: Wouldn't it have been awesome if these kids recovered and ripped right into “El Scorcho”?

