‘Thor 2’ lines up potential directors to replace Patty Jenkins

That didn’t take long.

Less than a week after Patty Jenkins exited as director of “Thor 2,” Marvel Studios is getting the superhero sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Marvel is turning to the small screen for a new director. Both Alan Taylor (who’s directed key episodes of “Game of Thrones,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos”) and Daniel Minahan (“True Blood,” “Deadwood,” “Grey”s Anatomy”) are being considered for the gig. Both have limited feature film experience. Taylor directed a handful of features, including the 1995 crime comedy “Palookaville” with William Forsythe, Vincent Gallo and Frances McDormand, while Minahan helmed the caustic dark comedy “Series 7: The Contenders” in 2001.

The search for a writer is also being narrowed down. Previously, “Thor” co-writer Don Payne had turned in a draft, but now a few writer’s names are in the mix, including Sheldon Turner (“X-Men: First Class”), John Collee, (“Master and Commander: Far Side of the World”), Robert Rodat (“Saving Private Ryan”) and Roger Avary (Tarantino’s co-writer on “Pulp Fiction”).

Kenneth Branagh directed this summer’s “Thor,” with Chris Hemsworth in the title role opposite Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Stellan Skarsgard. Jenkins (“Monster”) signed to direct the sequel earlier this fall, which would have made her the first female to direct a Marvel Studios film (Lexi Alexander helmed “Punisher War Zone” for Lionsgate). Jenkins and Marvel split over creative differences just last week.