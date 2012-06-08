‘Thor 2’ may give Zachary Levi a second shot at Fandral

“Chuck” star Zachary Levi is reportedly up for a key role in “Thor 2,” a role he’s already won once before.

Follow the order of things, because it’s nice symmetry:

Back in 2010, Levi was Marvel’s choice to play Fandral, one of the Warriors Three in “Thor.” He had to exit the comic adaptation because “Chuck” received an episode extension from perpetually desperate NBC.

Levi was briefly replaced by Stuart Townsend, before relative unknown Josh Dallas was cast in the role.

Dallas, of course, is now one of the stars of ABC’s “One Upon a Time” and due to the production schedule on that fairy tale hit, he has been forced to bow out of “Thor 2.”

Now, as luck would have it, Marvel has targeted Levi once again, according to HollywoodReporter.com . While the Heat Vision blog emphasizes that negotiations haven’t begun, the report claims “an offer is imminent.”

Production on “Thor 2” is expected to begin in July with Alan Taylor directing.