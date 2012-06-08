‘Thor 2’ may give Zachary Levi a second shot at Fandral

“Chuck” star Zachary Levi is reportedly up for a key role in “Thor 2,” a role he’s already won once before.
Follow the order of things, because it’s nice symmetry:
Back in 2010, Levi was Marvel’s choice to play Fandral, one of the Warriors Three in “Thor.” He had to exit the comic adaptation because “Chuck” received an episode extension from perpetually desperate NBC.
Levi was briefly replaced by Stuart Townsend, before relative unknown Josh Dallas was cast in the role.
Dallas, of course, is now one of the stars of ABC’s “One Upon a Time” and due to the production schedule on that fairy tale hit, he has been forced to bow out of “Thor 2.”
Now, as luck would have it, Marvel has targeted Levi once again, according to HollywoodReporter.com. While the Heat Vision blog emphasizes that negotiations haven’t begun, the report claims “an offer is imminent.”
Production on “Thor 2” is expected to begin in July with Alan Taylor directing.
It’s “due to the production,” not “do to the production.”
Fixed.
-Daniel
Merry go round… Let face it either Zack or Josh, is perfectly fine.
it is good that he is getting his film career back on track and hopefully this will lead to bigger roles going forward.
I hope Zach gets this part. I like Josh Dallas, he was a nice find, but I think Zach can bring a lot of physical comedy with his charm to accentuate the rakishness of the character.
Though, I’ll be honest with y’all… I hope WB scoops him up, because he’d be PERFECT as The Flash (Barry Allen) in a stand-alone The Flash film.
Zachary Levi and Nathan Fillion – two people born to play superheroes. Both handsome and charming but with an inherent nerdiness that is awesome. I hope he gets the role.
Zachary Levi’s a joke.